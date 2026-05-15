MvVO ART Brings Its 2026 Exhibition to Waldorf Astoria New York During Armory Week

MvVO ART's 2026 exhibition will be held at Waldorf Astoria New York from September 21 through 27, timed to Armory Week and the UN General Assembly.
The show is presented in partnership with Waldorf Astoria New York and Guerlain Wellness Spa, part of the LVMH portfolio.
An open call for artists runs from May 1 through June 27, 2026; applications are accepted at mvvoart.com.
MvVO ART has presented exhibitions at Sotheby's, Times Square, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Oculus at the World Trade Center since its founding in 2018.
MvVO ART has built a particular kind of reputation in New York. Since 2018, the contemporary art platform has placed artists in locations that most galleries cannot reach: Sotheby's, the New York Stock Exchange, Times Square, the Oculus at the World Trade Center. The organization works not just with where art is shown, but with what those locations mean.
For September 2026, that location is Waldorf Astoria New York.
MvVO ART has announced that its 2026 exhibition will run at the newly transformed Waldorf Astoria New York from September 21 through 27, in partnership with the hotel and Guerlain Wellness Spa, the LVMH brand's flagship US spa location. The dates place the exhibition squarely within Armory Week, one of New York's leading art weeks, and concurrent with the United Nations General Assembly, which brings an international audience to the city.
The exhibition will feature artists from MvVO ART's existing creative community alongside new voices selected through an open call currently running from May 1 through June 27, 2026. Final selections will be made by the MvVO ART Selection Committee, composed of leading collectors and art professionals. Applications are accepted at mvvoart.com.
“Bringing a contemporary art exhibition to Waldorf Astoria New York reflects our commitment to serving as a cultural beacon for locals and travelers to the city. The hotel has a longstanding history of being a place for connection, and our partnership with MvVO ART will bring artists and audiences together at the hotel in dynamic and meaningful ways.”
Luigi Romaniello, Managing Director of Waldorf Astoria New York
“Bringing a contemporary art exhibition to Waldorf Astoria New York reflects our commitment to serving as a cultural beacon for locals and travelers to the city," said Luigi Romaniello, Managing Director of Waldorf Astoria New York. "The hotel has a longstanding history of being a place for connection, and our partnership with MvVO ART will bring artists and audiences together at the hotel in dynamic and meaningful ways.”
The Waldorf Astoria New York reopened following a comprehensive transformation led by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, with interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon. The 375-room hotel retains the Art Deco bones of the original 1931 building while introducing new culinary programming, a 22,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness Spa, and 43,000 square feet of event space including a new Grand Ballroom.
"This collaboration reflects our commitment to connecting people through art," said Maria van Vlodrop, Founder and CEO of MvVO ART, "and presenting artists in environments that elevate both their work and the way it is experienced, while creating opportunities for direct engagement with a global, influential audience."
Artists interested in submitting work have until June 27 to apply at mvvoart.com. The exhibition runs September 21 through 27 at Waldorf Astoria New York.
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