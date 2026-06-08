Louis Vuitton Opens New Vancouver Store at Oakridge Park

Louis Vuitton has long opened its doors to architects, artists, and designers, and the Vancouver store continues the practice with specificity. Works by Isadora Capraro, Lola Erhart, Jean Pierre Hirel, Julie Lansom, Joan Llaverias, and Eric Valli appear throughout the space, displayed among the collections rather than confined to a gallery wall. The House also commissioned original pieces for this location from abstract painter Daniel Klewer and Origins, a Vancouver-based design studio, meaning some of the art at Oakridge Park exists nowhere else in the Louis Vuitton network.