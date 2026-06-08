Louis Vuitton Opens New Vancouver Store at Oakridge Park

Louis Vuitton has opened a new store at Oakridge Park in Vancouver, its 11th location in Canada.
The store carries men's and women's collections spanning leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear, shoes, watches, fine jewelry, and fragrance.
The design features a stone facade with a large flower pattern cut into the slabs, plus commissioned works by painter Daniel Klewer and Vancouver design studio Origins.
Locally sourced furniture by Vancouver-based designer Jay Miron appears throughout the interior.
Louis Vuitton has opened a new store at Oakridge Park in Vancouver, the House's 11th location in Canada and a clear signal of its continued investment in the region. The store presents the full Louis Vuitton universe under one roof: men's and women's leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear, shoes, watches, fine jewelry, and fragrance. Announced May 28, the opening places one of the most complete Louis Vuitton assortments in the country inside one of Vancouver's newest retail developments.
For Canadian clients, the address matters as much as the merchandise. Oakridge Park represents a contemporary architectural setting, and Louis Vuitton has answered it with a store designed to read as architecture first and retail second. The House frames the opening as a reinforcement of its commitment to savoir-faire and innovative design, and the building itself makes the argument.
The facade sets the tone before a visitor steps inside. Stone slabs carry a large flower pattern cut directly into their surface, a nod to the House's monogram language rendered at architectural scale. Large glass openings and metal screens are interspersed across the front, allowing passersby glimpses into the store while keeping the composition aligned with the surrounding development.
Past the entrance, a central invitation display organizes the floor plan. The men's world and travel occupy one side of the store, while the women's universe, watches, and jewelry hold the other. The layout gives each category room to breathe rather than compressing the assortment into a single run of vitrines.
The pairing of men's with travel is its own statement. Louis Vuitton built its name on luggage and trunks, and placing travel at the heart of the men's side keeps the founding discipline visible in a store otherwise devoted to the House's contemporary breadth.
Louis Vuitton has long opened its doors to architects, artists, and designers, and the Vancouver store continues the practice with specificity. Works by Isadora Capraro, Lola Erhart, Jean Pierre Hirel, Julie Lansom, Joan Llaverias, and Eric Valli appear throughout the space, displayed among the collections rather than confined to a gallery wall. The House also commissioned original pieces for this location from abstract painter Daniel Klewer and Origins, a Vancouver-based design studio, meaning some of the art at Oakridge Park exists nowhere else in the Louis Vuitton network.
The local thread runs through the furnishings as well. Locally sourced furniture by Vancouver-based designer Jay Miron grounds the interior in its city, an uncommon gesture for a global maison and a deliberate one here. The result is a store that belongs to Vancouver rather than one that could sit anywhere on a luxury corridor.
The assortment was selected to reflect the local lifestyle, pairing timeless bags and travel pieces with the latest ready-to-wear from Artistic Director of Women's Collections Nicolas Ghesquiere and Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Seasonal highlights at opening include the Women's Resort and Pre-Fall collections and Men's Pre-Fall, putting the current fashion calendar on the floor from day one rather than reserving it for the established flagships.
Watches and fine jewelry receive dedicated space within the women's side of the store, while the men's side carries travel alongside leather goods and ready-to-wear. Fragrance rounds out the offer, completing the full sweep of Louis Vuitton categories in a single address. Clients will find both new and classic styles across the range, a balance that rewards a first visit as much as a standing relationship with the House.
Louis Vuitton frames the Oakridge Park location as a reinforcement of its commitment and ongoing investment in Canada. Eleven stores is a meaningful national footprint for a maison that opens selectively, and the decision to commission local artists and furniture for this address suggests the House views Vancouver as a long-term market rather than a satellite.
Houses at this level calibrate their store counts carefully, and each new address has to justify itself against the experience clients can find in Paris or New York. By giving Vancouver the full category sweep rather than a reduced assortment, Louis Vuitton has placed Oakridge Park in the first rank of its Canadian addresses rather than treating it as a regional outpost.
The store also extends a heritage that dates to 1854, when Louis Vuitton began producing the luggage and trunks that defined what the House calls a genuine Art of Travel, pieces as creative as they were practical. The founder's successors have layered in ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, beauty, and fragrance over the decades, holding to the founding standard of fine craftsmanship and, in the House's telling, the finest quality, and the Vancouver store carries that full evolution. For travelers passing through one of Canada's gateway cities, and for the clients who live there, Oakridge Park now holds the complete expression of it.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.