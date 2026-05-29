Louis Vuitton's Women's Resort Collection 2026: Summer at Its Brightest

It is summer 2026 at its brightest, giving expression to every style. The Louis Vuitton Resort Collection journeys through the many facets of a summer's day, and in the spirit of the summer holidays, this wardrobe lends itself to seaside play, chic getaways, and sunset cocktails. Spanning ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories, it is a complete universe built for the kind of summer that asks very little of you and delivers everything.