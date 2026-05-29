Louis Vuitton's Women's Resort Collection 2026: Summer at Its Brightest

Louis Vuitton's Women's Resort 2026 collection covers the full arc of a summer holiday, from beach play to cocktail hour, spanning ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories.
Three distinct narrative moods organize the collection: sporty-chic seaside, Riviera getaway, and evening garden glamour.
Collector standouts include the limited-edition Ace Ball, made from 18 leather and Monogram canvas panels, and the Bag-Alow, shaped like California beach bungalow stilt houses.
Archival references span from the 1932 Pateki game by Gaston-Louis Vuitton to the 1982 Picnic Trunk, which inspired the season's handwoven rattan Capucines bag.
It is summer 2026 at its brightest, giving expression to every style. The Louis Vuitton Resort Collection journeys through the many facets of a summer's day, and in the spirit of the summer holidays, this wardrobe lends itself to seaside play, chic getaways, and sunset cocktails. Spanning ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories, it is a complete universe built for the kind of summer that asks very little of you and delivers everything.
Drawing on a sporty-chic aesthetic, the beach chapter mixes vibrant colours and surfer energy, always pulled back toward something distinctly Louis Vuitton. A terry-knit summer ensemble with Bermuda shorts pairs effortlessly with backless loafers. Deep-hued orange and pink tie-dye polo shirts sport a macrame Louis Vuitton patch. An oversized jersey T-shirt featuring a half-eaten ice lolly print slips over a neo-sixties swimsuit with a Monogram floral print, finished with a cap and a sand-coloured leather vanity case.
A denim playsuit with the Monogram motif plays off the LV Mare thong sandals in orange or fuchsia leather, adorned with gold-tone LV initials partially overlaid with leather. The sand-coloured canvas Antigua tote carries the chapter's seaside logic through its V-shaped leather patch and a luggage tag shaped like a yacht buoy.
Two collector pieces anchor this opening. The limited-edition Ace Ball is the hallmark design of the season: reminiscent of a volleyball made from 18 leather and Monogram canvas panels, it brings together playful creativity and exceptional craftsmanship. The second is the Bag-Alow, a nod to California beach bungalows. Crafted from leather and adorned with refined details, this bag is shaped like the stilt houses found along the American West Coast, distilling the house's savoir faire into an object that is part sculpture, part carry-all.
Accessories infuse this LV summer with a playful touch, from terry bucket hats in vibrant hues to rose-tinted Monogram sunglasses. LV Cube necklaces in enamelled stone composite with colourful rhinestones and Damier engravings draw inspiration from the house's archival Pateki game, an avant-garde puzzle designed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton in 1932.
For a Riviera excursion by motorcycle, bike, or convertible, denim becomes the collection's most versatile tool. Jeans, a peplum top, or baggy shorts coordinate with cropped polo shirts or youthful tennis skirts. In footwear, the LV Sneakerina has been updated this season with a new rubber sole for enhanced comfort alongside a sleek silhouette.
A must-have for any summer excursion, the Alma BB bag in Epi leather arrives in flashy colours, finished with a colourful braided cord and enamelled charms. For a more romantic mood, thin-strap dresses trimmed with scalloped lace revive the charm of vintage linens, accented with LV embroidery revisiting the monogrammed initials of a traditional trousseau.
“Inspired by the 1982 Picnic Trunk, the iconic Capucines bag is imagined in a basket version made from handwoven rattan using traditional French savoir faire.”
Louis Vuitton
The Capucines in rattan is among the season's most considered pieces: a formal silhouette brought into a material associated with ease and leisure, rooted in craft traditions the house has long returned to. The elegant nonchalance of the day pyjama moment follows, with Palazzo pants in pastel peach silk accessorised with the Speedy LV Stamp. That bag pairs a signature chain with fine-striped canvas and a mini Monogram, its circular seal in baby pink stamped with the historic trunk inscription: Louis Vuitton Trunks and Bags. Inside, a vintage-inspired floral pattern.
As the day cools, the collection moves into Louis Vuitton's summer garden. Floral arabesques and ornamental chain details define lustrous silk patterns on a shirt-and-shorts ensemble, a shirt dress, an asymmetrical short dress, and on square silk scarves designed to be worn in the hair. The Minigram bag in supple calf leather, refined by a small-scale Monogram, comes in ethereal colours: light pink, banana yellow, and hazelnut, capturing the energy of free-spirited, contemporary youth.
For those who favour black in summer against sun-kissed skin, a little black evening dress with details borrowed from lingerie pairs with a sculptural pendant necklace in gold-tone metal, echoing the jewels on the LV Treasure thong sandals. On the arm, the Capucines Sunbeam bag catches the eye with its multicoloured beads and hand-assembled jewel chain. Nothing stands in the way of the summer night.
The Louis Vuitton Women's Resort 2026 Collection is available now at Louis Vuitton boutiques worldwide and at louisvuitton.com.
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