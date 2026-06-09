RISE Maui: Regeneration, Innovation and Sustainability Summit

Wednesday turns to innovation, with a series of RISE Talks culminating in The New Intelligence: Where Innovation Meets AI, a panel led by Roddenberry and co-moderated by Grube, followed by an oceanside conversation between Fowler and musician Nick Tremulis. Thursday's regeneration day travels by four-wheeler to Uncle Oliver's taro farm in Kahakuloa for a guided tour not open to the public, covering irrigation practices used for 1,000 years, and closes with the Hua Momona Farms Gala Dinner, a ticketed evening featuring West Maui chefs. Friday brings an oceanfront closing ceremony.