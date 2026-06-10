Coral Gables Proclaims Copper 29 Bar Day as the Miracle Mile Bar Marks 10 Years

The anniversary evening was built around the bar's own history. Doors opened at 5:00 PM, and from 5:00 to 6:00 PM the bar brought back its original signature cocktail, the Hibiscus 29, offered at $10 as a nod to the opening-era menu. Complimentary bubbly and passed bites followed from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, and guests who registered in advance received a complimentary cocktail.