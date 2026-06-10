Coral Gables Proclaims Copper 29 Bar Day as the Miracle Mile Bar Marks 10 Years

Mayor Vince C. Lago presented an official City of Coral Gables proclamation declaring May 29, 2026 Copper 29 Bar Day, marking the bar's 10th anniversary.
The proclamation ceremony took place at 6:00 PM during Copper 29 Bar's 10th anniversary celebration, A Decade of Decadence, at 206 Miracle Mile.
The evening featured the return of the bar's original signature cocktail, the Hibiscus 29, along with live violin, saxophone, dancers, and DJs.
Copper 29 opened in 2016 and was among Miami's early speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounges, helping shape craft cocktail culture on Miracle Mile.
Coral Gables gave a cocktail bar a place in its civic record. On Friday evening, May 29, 2026, Mayor Vince C. Lago presented an official City of Coral Gables proclamation declaring the day Copper 29 Bar Day, a recognition honoring ten years of craft cocktails, community, and culture at Copper 29 Bar on Miracle Mile.
The proclamation ceremony began at 6:00 PM at the bar's longtime address, 206 Miracle Mile, and anchored the 10th anniversary celebration the team titled A Decade of Decadence. Mayor Lago was joined by Yiannis Sotiropoulos and Makis Paliouras, co-founders of SP Hospitality, the group behind Copper 29.
City proclamations tend to recognize institutions, and the gesture placed Copper 29 in that company. According to the announcement from the bar's team, the designation honors a decade of community impact, craft cocktail culture, and Coral Gables hospitality, and the proclamation moment served as the centerpiece of the evening.
The timing gave the recognition a fitting backdrop. Rather than a ceremony at City Hall, the proclamation was presented inside the bar itself, mid-celebration, with the community the designation credits filling the room.
The anniversary evening was built around the bar's own history. Doors opened at 5:00 PM, and from 5:00 to 6:00 PM the bar brought back its original signature cocktail, the Hibiscus 29, offered at $10 as a nod to the opening-era menu. Complimentary bubbly and passed bites followed from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, and guests who registered in advance received a complimentary cocktail.
The entertainment ran the full arc of the night: live violin and saxophone performances, dancers, and DJs spinning through close. The format mirrored what the bar has traded on for a decade, a cocktail lounge experience with theatrical energy rather than a quiet room.
When Copper 29 opened in 2016, it arrived as one of the area's early speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounges, a concept that helped define craft cocktail culture on Miracle Mile, according to the bar's announcement. Ten years later, the bar's team points to recognition from multiple publications and a standing relationship with the Coral Gables community it has called home since day one.
That longevity is the real story behind the proclamation. Bars at the ten-year mark are increasingly rare in South Florida's hospitality landscape, where concepts turn over quickly and leases turn over faster. A decade at a single Miracle Mile address, capped by a mayoral proclamation, signals an institution rather than a moment.
The proclamation designated May 29, 2026, the bar's 10th anniversary, as Copper 29 Bar Day. For a city that has spent recent years building its case as a dining and nightlife destination in its own right rather than a quiet neighbor to Miami proper, attaching a civic honor to a homegrown bar reads as a statement of intent.
For Copper 29, the proclamation closes its first decade with the kind of recognition no marketing campaign can buy. The second decade on Miracle Mile starts with the city's name on the wall.
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