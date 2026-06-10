Michelin Guide Florida 2026: How Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando Fared Statewide

The 2026 MICHELIN Guide Florida selection was announced Thursday, May 28, 2026, via the Michelin Guide's official YouTube channel.
Florida holds two two-star restaurants: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami and Sorekara in Orlando.
The Bastion Collection retained all three of its Miami stars for the fifth consecutive year; Greater Fort Lauderdale kept all five of its recognitions, including one star at MAASS; Orlando counted more than 60 recognized restaurants.
Juan Valencia of Ômo by Jônt in Orlando received the Michelin Sommelier Award.
Florida's fine dining map held its shape in 2026, and then some. The 2026 MICHELIN Guide Florida selection, announced Thursday, May 28, 2026, via the Michelin Guide's official YouTube channel, confirmed star retentions in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, with more than 60 Orlando restaurants recognized and the state's two two-star restaurants, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami and Sorekara in Orlando, holding their positions.
The throughline across all three markets is consistency. Miami's Design District pair marked a fifth consecutive year of stars, Greater Fort Lauderdale kept every recognition it earned in its 2025 debut and its 2026 follow-up, and Orlando's deep bench of starred, Bib Gourmand, and Recommended venues stretched past 60 entries.
The Bastion Collection retained all three of its Miami Michelin stars, with L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon keeping the two-star rating that makes it the only two-starred restaurant in South Florida and Le Jardinier holding its single star. Both Design District restaurants have now been recognized for five consecutive years, dating to the guide's 2022 debut in Florida.
We are deeply honored to retain our three MICHELIN Stars in Florida for the fifth consecutive year. Sustaining that level of recognition over time reflects the strength of the systems and teams we've built across the business, and our long-term commitment to maintaining that standard as we continue to grow.
Deleon Pinto, The Bastion Collection, Chief Operating Officer
At L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Corporate Executive Chef James Friedberg leads the kitchen, with a pastry program directed by Chef Salvatore Martone. "Earning two MICHELIN Stars year after year is something we never take for granted, and we're very grateful to see that commitment recognized again by the MICHELIN Guide," Friedberg said. Le Jardinier, the ingredient-driven concept co-created with Chef Alain Verzeroli, runs under Chef de Cuisine Mario Da Silva in Miami.
Greater Fort Lauderdale kept all five of its Michelin recognitions for the second year in a row, according to Visit Lauderdale, the destination's official marketing organization. The chef's counter at MAASS, inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, maintained its one Michelin star, with Chef David Brito presenting Chef Ryan Ratino's evolving tasting menu of French technique and Japanese-inspired ingredients.
Heritage, the Italian restaurant led by Chef Rino Cerbone, maintained its Bib Gourmand. Three more restaurants held their Recommended status: Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse, under Chef Daniel Ganem; Evelyn's, the Eastern Mediterranean restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale led by Chef Brandon Salomon; and Larb Thai-Isan, recognized for its northeastern Thai cooking.
Greater Fort Lauderdale's culinary scene continues to stand out, and we are proud to see our local chefs and restaurateurs continue to be recognized in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Florida selection. Their creativity, commitment and passion are helping to elevate our destination and give visitors yet another reason to experience everything our destination has to offer.
Stacy Ritter, Visit Lauderdale, President and CEO
Orlando posted the state's biggest numbers. More than 60 restaurants were recognized in the 2026 guide, per Visit Orlando: Sorekara in Baldwin Park maintained its two-star recognition, five restaurants held one star, 14 earned the Bib Gourmand, and 41 were listed as Recommended.
The one-star roster runs through the city's tasting-counter culture and beyond: Camille in Baldwin Park, Kadence in the Audubon Park Garden District, Ômo by Jônt in Winter Park, Soseki Modern Omakase in Winter Park, and Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Kaya in Mills 50 holds Orlando's Michelin Green Star, the guide's recognition for leadership in sustainable gastronomy.
"Orlando's continued presence in the MICHELIN Guide over the past few years speaks to the evolution of our dining scene and the depth, creativity and diversity found within our culinary community," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO, Visit Orlando. "As dining increasingly influences where travelers choose to visit, this recognition further strengthens Orlando's position as a destination where world-class cuisine is central to the visitor experience."
The guide's individual honor also landed in Florida. Juan Valencia, sommelier at Ômo by Jônt, received the Michelin Sommelier Award. Valencia's wine career began while he worked in restaurants to pay for college, until a bottle of 2007 Domaine du Pegau Chateauneuf-du-Pape changed his course and prompted him to pursue wine full time.
"The Michelin Sommelier award best represents all the hard work and dedication the HIVE Hospitality team has endlessly put in," Valencia said. Ômo by Jônt and MAASS both sit within HIVE Hospitality, the group led by Chef Ryan Ratino. "This achievement belongs to the extraordinary teams behind each restaurant whose passion and precision make these experiences possible night after night," Ratino said.
Read together, the three markets tell one story. Florida's Michelin footprint is no longer a Miami story with satellites: the state now carries two two-star restaurants 230 miles apart, a second consecutive starred year in Fort Lauderdale, and an Orlando selection deep enough to fill a week of reservations. For the 2026 guide, the news is less about who arrived than about who refused to leave, and for travelers and residents alike, that consistency is the most reliable indicator a dining scene can offer.
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