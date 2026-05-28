STAND. Opens in Miami June 4: The Michelin-Starred SHINGO Team's New Japanese Cafe

STAND. opens June 4, 2026 in Miami — the newest concept from the team behind Michelin-starred SHINGO.
The 24-seat cafe is built around everyday Japanese cafe culture: deliberate, unhurried, worth returning to.
Menu anchors on fresh sandos, bento, matcha and coffee drinks, and milk bread baked daily.
Chef de Cuisine Lania Andrade oversees the kitchen alongside Chef Shingo Akikuni.
Miami's dining scene has no shortage of ambitious openings, but STAND. is doing something quieter and, in its own way, more demanding. The 24-seat cafe opening June 4, 2026 is the latest project from Chef Shingo Akikuni and partner Kenzie Motai, the pair responsible for Michelin-starred SHINGO. Where SHINGO operates at the precise register of fine dining, STAND. steps back to a different kind of discipline: the rhythms of an everyday Japanese cafe, done with the same attention to craft that earned the team their star.
The concept is small by design and deliberate in every detail. It is the kind of place that does not try to impress on first glance, but earns return visits through consistency, through the quality of a cup of matcha, through bread that arrives the same way every morning.
Miami's food and beverage landscape has spent the last several years racing toward spectacle: massive build-outs, celebrity chef licenses, tasting menus with theatrical coursework. STAND. is a counterpoint. Its founders are not chasing scale; they are shrinking the footprint intentionally, translating the ethos of Japanese cafe culture, which prizes precision and repetition over novelty, into a format that fits their neighborhood.
For the RESIDENT reader who has spent time in Tokyo, Kyoto, or even London's Japanese cafe scene, STAND. will read as a familiar vocabulary expressed in a new context. For Miami regulars, it is a signal that the city's dining community is maturing, reaching beyond ambitious and toward something closer to essential.
Chef de Cuisine Lania Andrade anchors the kitchen each morning with fresh-baked milk bread, the structural foundation of the cafe's food program. Milk bread in the Japanese tradition, known for its soft, slightly sweet crumb and pillowy interior, is both an everyday staple and a precise technical achievement. Getting it right, batch after batch, is exactly the kind of commitment STAND.'s menu is built around.
From that foundation, the cafe offers sandos and bento alongside handcrafted matcha and coffee drinks. The menu is tight, a deliberate choice. Nothing here exists as filler; every item earns its place on a 24-seat cafe's limited slate. That restraint, editing rather than expanding, reflects the same sensibility that defines the best Japanese specialty cafes internationally.
The matcha and coffee program is positioned as equally considered. These are not background beverages; they are the reason a guest returns on a Tuesday morning, not just a special-occasion Saturday. The drinks are handcrafted, which at a place with SHINGO's heritage implies an attention to sourcing, preparation, and presentation that goes beyond the expected.
Chef Shingo Akikuni built his name and his Michelin recognition on the kind of Japanese precision that requires years of technical immersion, not just culinary talent. SHINGO's recognition reflects the rigor behind the work. That same rigor applied to a neighborhood cafe concept is what makes STAND. worth noting: this is not a side project or a casual extension of the brand. It is a considered creative decision to work at a different scale.
Kenzie Motai, who has partnered with Akikuni at SHINGO, brings the operational and conceptual thinking that allows a small space to run with clarity. Chef de Cuisine Lania Andrade completes the team, responsible for the daily baking program that drives the food menu. That three-person creative leadership at the helm of a 24-seat room suggests the same seriousness of purpose SHINGO brings to a full tasting menu.
Twenty-four seats. That number is significant, and not just as a logistical detail. A 24-seat cafe is an intimacy decision. It limits throughput, demands service consistency at every seat, and signals to guests that the experience is not designed for volume. It is designed for quality and for the kind of unhurried pace that defines Japanese cafe culture at its best.
The concept Akikuni and Motai describe, rooted in the kind of everyday cafe culture they grew up with, is unhurried, detail-oriented, and easy to return to. That last phrase carries weight. Easy to return to is not a phrase applied to novelty. It is applied to places that get the fundamentals right and do not rely on spectacle to bring people back through the door.
STAND. opens June 4, 2026 in Miami. Images are available via the press team and credited to photographer Salar Abduaziz. The cafe seats 24 guests and serves handcrafted matcha and coffee drinks, sandos and bento, and milk bread baked fresh daily. For press inquiries, contact Sabrina Gonzalez at Carma Connected.
For the RESIDENT reader planning a Miami visit or simply tracking the city's culinary evolution, STAND. is worth marking on the calendar. It is the rare opening that asks for nothing more than your full attention, and delivers exactly that in return.
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