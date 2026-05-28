STAND. Opens in Miami June 4: The Michelin-Starred SHINGO Team's New Japanese Cafe

Miami's dining scene has no shortage of ambitious openings, but STAND. is doing something quieter and, in its own way, more demanding. The 24-seat cafe opening June 4, 2026 is the latest project from Chef Shingo Akikuni and partner Kenzie Motai, the pair responsible for Michelin-starred SHINGO. Where SHINGO operates at the precise register of fine dining, STAND. steps back to a different kind of discipline: the rhythms of an everyday Japanese cafe, done with the same attention to craft that earned the team their star.