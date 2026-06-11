NoBe PARC Miami Beach Launches Sales With 232 Turnkey Residences in North Beach

Robert Finvarb Companies has launched sales for NoBe PARC Miami Beach, a 15-story, 232-unit residential development in Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood, announced May 20, 2026.
Residences run from studios to three-bedroom-plus-den layouts, priced from approximately $570,000 to $2 million, each delivered fully finished and furnished.
Arquitectonica designed the building, with TAG as architect of record, interiors by V Starr, and furnishings by Crate & Barrel; OneWorld Properties exclusively leads sales.
Completion is scheduled for late 2028; the sales gallery is at 7103 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
Sales are open at NoBe PARC Miami Beach. Robert Finvarb Companies announced the launch on May 20, introducing a 15-story residential development that will bring 232 fully finished and furnished residences to North Beach, steps from the shoreline. The pitch to buyers is direct: turnkey homes with short-term rental flexibility, in a Miami Beach market where the release notes such options have become increasingly scarce. OneWorld Properties exclusively leads sales.
The project arrives as the clearest bet yet on North Beach, the stretch of Miami Beach that has spent years as the quieter coastal counterpart to the city's established luxury corridors and is now drawing new investment, residential development, and hospitality interest.
For Robert Finvarb, the project carries a personal dimension.
There is a clear evolution happening in North Beach. I grew up here, and I've watched it transform from a quiet coastal enclave into one of the most compelling areas in Miami Beach. NoBe PARC is both personal and intentional for us, as it reflects our belief in the neighborhood's future and in delivering a product that finally matches how people want to live here today: flexible, design-forward, and connected to the water and community.
Robert. Finvarb, Robert Finvarb Companies, CEO
The Miami-based firm built its reputation in hospitality, with a portfolio that includes Hyatt Centric South Beach, AC by Marriott/Element by Westin Brickell, The Vanguard, Autograph Collection in Ann Arbor, and the planned Hyatt Centric Wynwood. That hospitality-first orientation shapes NoBe PARC's premise: residences designed to be lived in, leased, or used seasonally with equal ease.
The development offers studios, junior one-bedrooms, one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom-plus-den, and three-bedroom-plus-den residences, priced from approximately $570,000 to $2 million. Every home is delivered fully furnished, with interiors by V Starr and furnishings by Crate & Barrel, so owners can occupy, lease, or use their residences seasonally from day one.
Layouts include private terraces, custom Italian-inspired cabinetry, quartz countertops, full appliance packages, glass-enclosed showers, built-out closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and pre-wiring for high-speed internet. Arquitectonica designed the building, with TAG as architect of record, working toward a contemporary reading of coastal living: efficient floor plans, natural light, warm materiality, and indoor-outdoor connection throughout.
The amenity offering spreads across multiple levels. A fifth-floor deck holds a resort-style pool with an integrated spa and sun shelves, alongside a sauna, steam room, treatment room, and outdoor cold plunge. Co-working spaces, social lounges, summer kitchens, gaming lawns, and a children's playroom fill out the floor.
The rooftop is given over to mornings and evenings: sunrise yoga spaces, private cabanas, sunset lounges, and relaxation areas overlooking the city and coastline. A 24-hour attended lobby, valet parking with a residential app, fitness center, package and storage rooms, and a Beach Club experience extend the building's reach, while ground-floor commercial space is planned to activate the surrounding streets.
The sales team frames the launch around a shift in what Miami Beach buyers want. "Miami Beach buyers today are looking for something very different from what they were even five years ago," said Peggy Olin, President and CEO of OneWorld Properties. "Flexibility has become one of the most valuable amenities in real estate. Buyers still want the Miami Beach lifestyle, but they also want the ability to use their residence on their own terms, whether that means seasonal living, generating income, or simply having a turnkey home near the water. North Beach is resonating because it still feels authentic, walkable, and poised for long-term growth at a time when much of Miami Beach has already matured."
Olin's firm brings scale to the assignment. OneWorld Properties has logged more than $6 billion in residential sales over 25-plus years, with buyers drawn from more than twenty major U.S. cities and over 60 countries, and currently oversees a portfolio exceeding $1 billion in active inventory across Florida.
The address supports the argument. NoBe PARC sits near the Miami Beach Bandshell, North Beach Oceanside Park, and the Collins Avenue retail and dining corridor, with Bal Harbour and Surfside minutes away. Completion is scheduled for late 2028. The sales gallery is open at 7103 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, with additional information at NoBePARCMiamiBeach.com.
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