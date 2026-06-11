NoBe PARC Miami Beach Launches Sales With 232 Turnkey Residences in North Beach

The sales team frames the launch around a shift in what Miami Beach buyers want. "Miami Beach buyers today are looking for something very different from what they were even five years ago," said Peggy Olin, President and CEO of OneWorld Properties. "Flexibility has become one of the most valuable amenities in real estate. Buyers still want the Miami Beach lifestyle, but they also want the ability to use their residence on their own terms, whether that means seasonal living, generating income, or simply having a turnkey home near the water. North Beach is resonating because it still feels authentic, walkable, and poised for long-term growth at a time when much of Miami Beach has already matured."