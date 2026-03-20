Cipriani’s $17.2 Million Punta del Este Penthouse Aims to Reset Uruguay’s Luxury Real Estate Market
Punta del Este has long attracted a certain kind of traveler. The appeal has never depended on flash. It is a destination built on privacy, ocean air, and the kind of coastal glamour that tends to circulate quietly among those who already know where to go. For decades, South American elites and international names including Shakira and Leonardo DiCaprio have gravitated there, drawn to a resort town that feels polished without needing to prove it.
Now, that longstanding reputation is moving into a new phase with the arrival of Cipriani Punta del Este Resort, Residences & Casino, a $500 million branded development that is also introducing more American buyers to the Uruguayan market. At the center of that conversation is a newly listed $17.2 million penthouse, a residence poised to become the most expensive penthouse ever brought to market in Punta del Este.
If it achieves expectations, the listing could also set a new benchmark for condominium sales in Uruguay and place itself among the most expensive residential listings in South America.
A New Kind of Luxury for Punta del Este
Luxury in Punta del Este has historically been defined by land. The area is known for expansive oceanfront estates in enclaves such as José Ignacio, La Barra, and Punta Ballena, where single-family homes regularly trade in the $7 million to more than $20 million range.
What has remained less explored is ultra-luxury vertical living at this scale.
That is what makes this penthouse notable. Priced at approximately $986 per square foot, the residence introduces a different model of luxury to the market, one tied not to a standalone villa, but to a branded high-rise lifestyle with resort-level amenities and a global design pedigree. In practical terms, it suggests a new ceiling for condo values in the destination.
The Penthouse at the Top of the Market
The residence spans 17,437 square feet and includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, placing it firmly in trophy-property territory. The amenity package is equally ambitious, with spaces designed to function as a private retreat within a larger resort setting.
Among its defining features are a private library, movie room, indoor pool, dry and wet saunas, private wine cellar, private gym, and an internal elevator. The result is a home designed to offer the scale and privacy typically associated with a large estate, but in a vertical format that remains relatively rare for Punta del Este.
For buyers already familiar with the region’s traditional luxury stock, that distinction may be precisely the point.
The San Rafael Site Enters a New Era
The penthouse is part of Cipriani Punta del Este Resort, Residences & Casino, which is rising on the historic San Rafael site overlooking the Atlantic. The development was designed by the late Rafael Viñoly, giving the project an added layer of architectural significance as it takes shape on one of the area’s most storied addresses.
Once completed, the project is expected to become the largest luxury resort in South America, a scale that signals how seriously developers are betting on Punta del Este’s future as an international luxury destination.
That matters because the town already has the lifestyle credentials. What it has lacked, at least in this category, is a residential product that translates its coastal prestige into a high-value branded condominium market.
Why This Listing Matters Beyond One Sale
A penthouse at this price point is not simply another listing. It is a test case for where Punta del Este fits in the evolving hierarchy of global resort real estate.
If the property sells near ask, it will not only reset expectations for luxury condominiums in Uruguay. It will also suggest that Punta del Este is ready to compete more directly with other elite coastal markets where branded residences and large-format penthouses have long played a central role in defining value.
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