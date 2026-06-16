Lola 41 Opens in Aspen, Its First Home Beyond the East Coast

Lola 41 opened its Aspen location today inside the new White Elephant on Main Street.
It is the brand's first restaurant beyond its East Coast roots, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The menu and design are conceived as a year-round tribute to Aspen.
CEO Katharine Schade leads the global bistro concept.
Lola 41 has planted its flag in the Rockies. The global bistro concept opened its Aspen location today inside the new White Elephant on Main Street, marking the brand's first restaurant beyond its East Coast roots and its first foray into a year-round mountain town.
The Aspen menu and design are framed as a love letter to the town itself, built for all four seasons rather than a single high season. Service runs across breakfast, lunch, and dinner, giving the room a role from morning through evening.
Lola 41 built its name on a worldly, well-traveled menu, and the Aspen opening carries that identity into the White Elephant, the hotel's new Main Street address. CEO Katharine Schade leads the concept's expansion.
Aspen's dining landscape rewards rooms that work year-round, not only through ski season, and a global bistro built for breakfast-to-dinner service is positioned for exactly that. For a brand making its first move off the East Coast, the choice of the White Elephant places it at the center of Aspen's evolving Main Street.
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