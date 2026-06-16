Santa Margherita and LoveShackFancy Reunite for a Bigger, More Collectible Rosé

Santa Margherita Wines and fashion label LoveShackFancy are reviving their rosé collaboration for a second summer.
The release brings back the 1.5-liter magnum and introduces an all-new 3-liter jeroboam, the largest rosé bottle Santa Margherita has produced.
Both bottles wear a new custom LoveShackFancy floral print. Wines reach retailers June 18.
A summer takeover of the Hamptons Ambassador coach service extends the partnership beyond the bottle.
Rosé season now has its statement bottle. Santa Margherita Wines and LoveShackFancy are reuniting for a second summer, and this time the collaboration scales up, literally. The limited-edition release brings back the fan-favorite 1.5-liter magnum and adds an all-new 3-liter jeroboam, the largest format rosé Santa Margherita has ever bottled.
Both bottles arrive wrapped in a new custom LoveShackFancy floral print, a pairing that sets the Italian winemaker's heritage against the label's romantic, garden-party aesthetic. The wines reach retailers on June 18.
tThe partnership extends to the road this summer through a takeover of the Hamptons Ambassador, the luxury coach service that carries New Yorkers east each weekend. Select buses will be wrapped as larger-than-life Santa Margherita x LoveShackFancy bottles, with rosé-inspired motifs continuing inside, turning the trip out to the East End into part of the campaign.
The format is the news. A three-liter jeroboam is a centerpiece, the kind of bottle that anchors a long table at a summer house rather than a single dinner. Paired with LoveShackFancy's print, it reads as a seasonal object as much as a wine, which is precisely the point for the collectors and hosts who track these releases each year.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.