Literacy Partners Gala Raises $1.3M, Honors Patricia Cornwell

Literacy Partners marked 40 years of its signature benefit on Monday, June 8, 2026, raising $1.3 million at the 2026 Evening of Readings and Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers. The black-tie evening gathered New York’s literary, philanthropic, civic, and business leaders to celebrate the power of literacy to change lives, and to honor four figures whose careers reflect the organization’s commitment to education, storytelling, service, and opportunity. Award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl hosted the milestone edition of a gala first staged in 1986 by its founder, the columnist Liz Smith.