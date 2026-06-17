Literacy Partners Gala Raises $1.3M, Honors Patricia Cornwell

Literacy Partners held its 40th annual Evening of Readings and Gala Dinner on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York.
The black-tie evening raised $1.3 million for the nonprofit’s two-generation literacy programs.
Honorees were Patricia Cornwell (Lifetime Achievement Award), Sherrie Westin (Champion of Literacy Award), Barbara Tober (Lizzie Award), and Sabastian Niles (Distinguished Leadership in Literacy Award).
Journalist Lesley Stahl hosted; guests included Jean Shafiroff, David Westin, CEO Asaf Bar-Tura, and writer Bill Buford.
Literacy Partners marked 40 years of its signature benefit on Monday, June 8, 2026, raising $1.3 million at the 2026 Evening of Readings and Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers. The black-tie evening gathered New York’s literary, philanthropic, civic, and business leaders to celebrate the power of literacy to change lives, and to honor four figures whose careers reflect the organization’s commitment to education, storytelling, service, and opportunity. Award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl hosted the milestone edition of a gala first staged in 1986 by its founder, the columnist Liz Smith.
Author Patricia Cornwell received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sesame Workshop president and CEO Sherrie Westin received the Champion of Literacy Award, arts patron Barbara Tober received the Lizzie Award, and Salesforce president and chief legal officer Sabastian Niles received the Distinguished Leadership in Literacy Award. The proceeds support Literacy Partners’ two-generation model, which helps adults, parents, and caregivers build the skills and confidence to create stronger futures for themselves and the children in their care.
The 2026 edition marked the 40th anniversary of a benefit first held in 1986 by founder Liz Smith. Staged again this year at Pier Sixty on Chelsea Piers, the Evening of Readings has become a fixture of the city’s spring philanthropic calendar, pairing readings and storytelling with a black-tie dinner.
Since 1973, Literacy Partners has provided free, high-quality literacy education to adults and families through a two-generation approach. Its programs support adults, parents, and caregivers while helping children build early reading, social-emotional, and school-readiness skills.
$1.3 million raised for Literacy Partners’ two-generation literacy programs.
This year’s gala recognized four distinguished leaders whose work reflects the organization’s commitment to education, storytelling, service, and opportunity.
A pioneering figure in contemporary crime fiction, the award-winning author has built an internationally acclaimed body of work that has captivated readers and helped define a genre.
President and CEO of Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind “Sesame Street,” Westin leads work that reflects a deep commitment to children’s learning, early education, and the lifelong value of literacy.
Named in honor of Liz Smith, the Lizzie Award recognizes Tober’s longtime commitment to culture, philanthropy, and civic engagement. A patron of the arts, publishing maven, and lifelong New Yorker, she helmed BRIDES magazine as editor-in-chief for more than 30 years.
President and chief legal officer of Salesforce, Niles was recognized for leadership that reflects the importance of access, equity, and opportunity in building stronger communities.
Among the evening’s highlights, a Literacy Partners student shared her journey from learning English to helping other students strengthen their own literacy skills. With the organization’s support, she is now pursuing a career in healthcare, and her children are thriving in school.
This gathering, which celebrated remarkable literacy champions, demonstrated that when we come together, a better future is possible. Literacy is a gateway to social mobility and economic opportunity. The Literacy Partners community will continue to insist on a nation where everyone has the opportunity to read, work, engage, and thrive.
Asaf Bar-Tura, CEO, Literacy Partners
Notable guests included Lesley Stahl, Patricia Cornwell, Sabastian Niles, Barbara Tober, Sherrie Westin, Asaf Bar-Tura, David Westin, Jean Shafiroff, and Bill Buford. Event photography was provided by BFA / Madeleine Thomas and PMC / Paul Bruinooge.
Literacy Partners advances literacy two generations at a time, supporting adults, parents, and caregivers in nurturing the literacy skills they and the children in their lives need to thrive. Its research-based programs incorporate child development and parenting support to boost children’s early reading, social-emotional growth, and school readiness, working to break the cycle of poverty, improve job prospects, and close the achievement gap before children begin school.
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