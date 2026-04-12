Farouk Systems’ CHI and BioSilk Shine at 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Awards as Dr. Farouk Shami Earns Lifetime Achievement Honor

On March 28, 2026, Farouk Systems' CHI and BioSilk brands proudly sponsored the 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Awards, held at the eco-luxury 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. Both brands played a central role throughout the event, delivering elevated brand experiences that reflect their legacy of innovation, performance, and professional credibility.
"Partnering with the NEW YOU Beauty Awards aligns perfectly with our mission to empower beauty professionals, innovators, and consumers through high-performance products and education. We're honored to be part of an event that celebrates creativity, entrepreneurship, and excellence in beauty."
Mego Ayvazian on behalf of CHI and BioSilk
The NEW YOU Beauty Awards 2026 brought together leading beauty brands, visionary founders, industry executives, influencers, and media to celebrate excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the beauty and wellness space.
The one-day, star-studded event featured a red-carpet arrival, immersive brand activations, exclusive gifting experiences, industry networking, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony honoring standout leaders and products shaping the future of beauty.
Among the evening's most prestigious honors, Dr. Farouk Shami was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing decades of innovation that have transformed the professional beauty industry.
In addition, his groundbreaking creation, the LG CHI Color Master Factory, received the Best AI Beauty Innovation Award—a game-changing fusion of artificial intelligence and professional color technology, delivering unmatched precision and personalization in salons worldwide.
The LG CHI Color Master Factory is the genius of Dr. Farouk Shami, and LG H&H's team of top engineers. Together, they created the world's first-ever color machine called The LG CHI Color Master Factory (patent pending). It is a digitally controlled color customization system that has 30,000 recommended formulations with the possibility to create unlimited color formulations with exact precision to make stylists' artistry come to life.
"Being recognized at this respected event is truly humbling. I have dedicated my life to creating tools and products that make a meaningful difference while delivering exceptional results."
Dr. Shami, Founder of Farouk Systems, Inc.
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