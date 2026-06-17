uDrive Launches in Miami With Full-Day Drivers Ahead of the World Cup

uDrive, a new travel app, is launching with Miami as its first market.
The service pairs travelers with a vetted driver and vehicle for full-day or multi-day trips.
The launch is timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Miami-Dade expecting an influx of international visitors.
Founder Russell Kawsar frames Miami as a multi-destination gateway for global travelers.
Miami is getting a new way to get around, one built for the traveler who wants a driver for the day rather than a ride for the moment. uDrive, a brand-new travel app, is launching with Miami as its first market, pairing visitors with a vetted driver and vehicle for full-day and multi-day trips.
The timing is deliberate. Miami-Dade is preparing for a surge of international visitors around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and uDrive is positioning itself as the flexible option for guests who want to move across the region on their own schedule rather than hail individual rides.
"Miami is a first-priority market because it attracts travelers from around the world who want to experience more than one destination while they're here," said Russell Kawsar, founder of uDrive. "With Miami officials expecting between 600,000 and 1 million visitors to Miami-Dade County for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, travelers will be looking for flexible, reliable ways to navigate the region."
Kawsar describes the model as a more personal alternative to conventional ride-hailing. "uDrive was built to give travelers a more flexible, comfortable and locally informed way to experience a destination, with a vetted driver and vehicle available for full-day or multi-day trips."
For a city that runs on tourism and is about to host one of the world's largest sporting events, a service built around vetted, full-day drivers speaks to the gap between a taxi and a chauffeur. It is a bet that the post-pandemic luxury traveler values continuity and local knowledge over the lowest fare, and Miami's World Cup summer is the proving ground.
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