The Berkshires Open for Summer: Culture, Trails, and Dining

Tanglewood in Lenox, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is preparing for its 2026 season, with a lawn picnic at sunset among the most recognizable Berkshires experiences. Jacob’s Pillow in Becket celebrates its 94th annual international festival beginning June 24, bringing world-class dance to one of the country’s most celebrated dance destinations. In North Adams, MASS MoCA anchors the contemporary arts scene with large-scale installations, alongside Bright Ideas Brewing and the nearby Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.