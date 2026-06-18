The Berkshires Open for Summer: Culture, Trails, and Dining

1Berkshire is positioning the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts as an early-summer Northeast getaway from Memorial Day weekend.
Cultural anchors include Tanglewood in Lenox, Jacob’s Pillow in Becket (94th festival from June 24), and MASS MoCA in North Adams.
Outdoor draws include the Appalachian Trail, Mount Greylock, and the region’s lakes, trails, and waterfalls.
The region is less than three hours from New York City and Boston.
As Memorial Day weekend opens the season, 1Berkshire is highlighting the Berkshires as a timely Northeast getaway for early summer travel, welcoming visitors to the rolling hills, cultural landmarks, historic villages, and outdoor experiences that define the region.
For travelers from New York City, Boston, Albany, and Hartford, the Berkshires offer a scenic, accessible escape marked by fresh air, vibrant downtowns, and discoveries from the historic charm of Stockbridge and Lenox to the artistic pulse of North Adams and Williamstown.
Tanglewood in Lenox, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is preparing for its 2026 season, with a lawn picnic at sunset among the most recognizable Berkshires experiences. Jacob’s Pillow in Becket celebrates its 94th annual international festival beginning June 24, bringing world-class dance to one of the country’s most celebrated dance destinations. In North Adams, MASS MoCA anchors the contemporary arts scene with large-scale installations, alongside Bright Ideas Brewing and the nearby Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.
For Gilded Age history and architectural grandeur, The Mount, Naumkeag, and Chesterwood offer historic settings, gardens, and seasonal programming. Theater remains central to the Berkshires experience, with stages across the county including Shakespeare & Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, and Barrington Stage Company.
Memorial Day weekend is a timely opportunity to explore the Appalachian Trail, Mount Greylock, scenic lakes, forest paths, and waterfalls, with planning resources at berkshiresoutside.com. The region’s food scene is rooted in its agricultural identity, with farmers markets, bakeries, craft beverage destinations, and refined restaurants, while lodging ranges from romantic inns and boutique properties to family-friendly retreats and countryside stays.
Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires offer culture and adventure year-round, set apart by world-class entertainment, a deeply rooted food culture, and picturesque towns. Additional travel planning information is available at berkshires.org; for the regional tourism organization, visit 1berkshire.com.
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