The Best Hotels in the Hamptons for Summer 2026, A Complete East End Guide

Best full resort experience: Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Best for design travelers: The Hedges Inn, East Hampton
Best farm-to-table stay: Topping Rose House, Bridgehampton
Biggest debut of the season: Faraway Sag Harbor
Best historic inn: The Baker House 1650, East Hampton
Best ferry-ride escape: The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages
Best months to visit: July and August for the social calendar, September for warm water and laid back vibe
Not to Miss Events: Polo Hamptons get tickets for July 18 and July 25, The Hampton Classic Horse Show from August 23 to 30
The Hamptons stretch roughly 50 miles along the South Fork of Long Island, from Westhampton Beach east to the Montauk Point Lighthouse. Each village along the way has its own character and knowing where to land makes all the difference when booking the best hotels in the Hamptons for summer 2026.
Southampton is the polished elder of the Hamptons, where estate-lined Meadow Lane runs to Coopers Beach, ranked among the finest in America, and a small collection of boutique stays sit minutes from the village shops. Bridgehampton holds the crossroads of farm country, anchored by Topping Rose House, a restored 1842 mansion that opened in 2013 as the Hamptons' first full-service luxury hotel.
East Hampton is the design capital, where the season's most anticipated reopening, a David Netto restoration of a 12-room landmark, sits between Main Street and Main Beach. Sag Harbor, the old whaling port turned creative harbor, gains 67 new rooms on its waterfront this June, where the beloved Baron's Cove begins its next chapter as Faraway Sag Harbor. Ten minutes from Sag Harbor via the South Ferry, Shelter Island floats between the forks with bayfront resorts dating to the 1920s. And Montauk, at the literal end of the road, runs on surf culture, a seawater spa unlike any other in the Hamptons, and 2,000 feet of private sand.
What follows is a complete East End hotel guide for summer 2026, organized town by town from Hampton Bays to Shelter Island and Montauk Point.
This is the busiest opening season the East End has seen in years, with four new and reborn Hamptons hotels welcoming their first guests this summer.
The Hedges Inn, East Hampton. The 1873 landmark between Main Street and Main Beach returns after a full restoration by interior designer David Netto, and dining at Swifty's.
Faraway Sag Harbor, Sag Harbor. The transformation of the storied Baron's Cove opens on the waterfront in June, with the Amalfi-inspired Zagara as its flagship restaurant.
Hotel Corduroy, Montauk. A 29-room reimagining of the former Sunset Montauk opened May 8 on West Lake Drive, with vintage surf-club interiors by Ward + Gray.
The Penny Lane, Hampton Bays. Lark Hotel's first East End hotel, an 18-room waterfront boutique on Penny Pond, opened this spring.
A beach-chic hideaway on County Road 39A, the Capri wraps 29 finely appointed rooms around the Bathing Club, a pool scene of daybeds, cabanas, and lush gardens that has become one of the most sought-after summer reservations in the village. For 2026, Maison Close arrives from SoHo, bringing its Parisian-inspired dining and Saint-Tropez spirit to the property. The Hampton Jitney stop and Southampton LIRR station are both within easy walking distance, making Capri one of the more convenient East End bases for travelers arriving without a car.
Set on more than five landscaped acres a short stroll from Jobs Lane, the Southampton Inn is the village’s family standby, with a 50-foot heated pool, lawn games, tennis, and seasonal shuttle access to Coopers Beach, long ranked among the finest beaches in America. Rooms are classic and comfortable, and the inn welcomes dogs.
Set on the site of America’s oldest inn overlooking the Shinnecock Canal, Canoe Place Inn & Cottages brings historic East End hospitality into a polished resort setting. The restored property pairs light-filled inn rooms, suites, and garden cottages with serene gardens, a heated pool, spa treatments, a fitness center, beach experiences, and Good Ground Tavern, where the menu draws from the farms and waters of the East End.
Lark Hotels’ first Hamptons property, The Penny Lane is an 18-room waterfront retreat in Hampton Bays, set by Penny Pond along a canal off Shinnecock Bay. The property runs on solar energy, offers dock space for guests arriving by water, is dog-friendly and has bikes available for easy local exploring.
The 22 rooms and suites come dressed in Frette linens and Farmaesthetics bath amenities, and the heated pool and treatment studio give the property a resort feel on a village scale. The heart of the experience is Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House, where the menu is farm-totable cuisine using ingredients sourced from South Fork's fishermen and growers. Polo fans should note the Bridgehampton matches on July 18 and 25 unfold minutes away.
For travelers deciding where to stay, East Hampton vs Southampton comes down to scene. Southampton offers village charm and easy transit. East Hampton delivers the deepest bench of design-led hotels on the East End, and this summer two of them feel brand new.
A polished bed-and-breakfast in the heart of East Hampton, Mill House Inn feels more like a private Hamptons home than a traditional hotel. Its 10 individually designed rooms and suites sit within walking distance of the village and the beach, with a strong emphasis on personal service, generous breakfasts, and the kind of thoughtful touches that make repeat guests feel looked after. The inn is also dog- and child-friendly, making it an easy, intimate base for a classic East Hampton stay.
Founded in 1873 and set between Main Street and Main Beach, this 12-room landmark reopens for 2026 after a full restoration by interior designer David Netto. Owner Sarah Wetenhall, celebrated for her revival of The Colony in Palm Beach, has layered in beach butlers, curated local experiences, and a lively calendar of events. Swifty's, the storied society restaurant, anchors the dining room.
Behind vine-covered garden walls on Main Street, The Baker House 1650 feels like an English manor transplanted to the East End, with a 200-year-old wisteria, English gardens, richly detailed rooms, William Morris wallpaper, and a much-loved breakfast. Two pools, the Baker Spa, and the Baker Bar round out the amenities. New for summer 2026 is an exclusive partnership with Hamptons Polo House, giving guests access to select polo matches, private viewing experiences, and VIP social events during the season.
Set in East Hampton’s historic district, LDV at The Maidstone brings a touch of la dolce vita to one of the village’s most established boutique hotels. Reopened under LDV Hospitality in 2024, the 19th-century property pairs individually styled rooms, suites, and garden cottages with an Italian-inspired restaurant, a polished bar, and easy access to Main Street shopping, beaches, and the village’s year-round dining scene.
Set between Amagansett farmland and the Atlantic, The Roundtree is a quietly polished Hamptons retreat with just 14 accommodations spread across restored barn rooms, private cottages, a historic main house, and a nearby beach house. The feel is relaxed with sprawling lawns, hammocks, fire pits, complimentary beach cruisers, and thoughtful beach-day amenities for Atlantic Avenue Beach. It is especially well suited to travelers who want village access, space to breathe, and the privacy of a small luxury hotel.
Tucked away on five landscaped acres in the heart of Amagansett, The Reform Club is a serene boutique retreat just steps from the village’s shops, restaurants, and cafés. Accommodations range from calming suites with private terraces to secluded cottages and the four-bedroom 21 House, with complimentary breakfast, bicycles for local exploring, thoughtful concierge service, and wellness programming in the gardens.
The debut of the summer. The hospitality team behind Faraway Nantucket and Faraway Martha's Vineyard has transformed the historic Baron's Cove, a harbor-front retreat that once hosted Paul Newman and Jackson Pollock, into a 67-room compound of harbor lofts, garden retreats, hidden patios, and a sun-dappled pool. Zagara, the flagship restaurant, channels the Amalfi Coast from morning espresso through late-night spritzes.
Overlooking the harbor on West Water Street, Sag Harbor Inn is a low-key boutique base within walking distance of Main Street and the historic village center. Rooms are comfortable, well-equipped, and straightforward, with many making the most of the bay views, while complimentary continental breakfast and a seasonal outdoor pool add easy practical appeal. It is a comfortable choice for travelers who want to be near Sag Harbor’s shops, restaurants, marina, and waterfront atmosphere.
The South Ferry from North Haven puts Shelter Island ten minutes from Sag Harbor, and the crossing resets the pace entirely.
A classic American resort hosting summers on Crescent Beach since 1927, The Pridwin spreads 33 rooms and 16 with sweeping lawns, Adirondack chairs, a heated outdoor pool, beach service, on-property dining, a full-service spa, tennis and pickleball, kayaks, paddleboards, and a full calendar of guest activities.
Close to Crescent Beach, Shelter Island House is an intimate 11-room boutique hotel that blends historic architecture with a polished, modern beach-house feel. Rooms are gracious and quietly chic, with spa-style bathrooms, local art, and easy access to the property’s gardens, seasonal pool, complimentary breakfast, and bicycles for exploring the island. It is a relaxed but elevated base for travelers who want Shelter Island’s slower pace without giving up comfort or style.
Set directly on the Atlantic with a 2,000-foot private beach, Gurney’s Montauk is the East End’s full-service oceanfront resort. Its 158 rooms, suites, and cottages all overlook the water, while the Beach Club, multiple dining venues, an indoor pool, and the Seawater Spa give the property a true stay-put appeal. It is best for travelers who want Montauk’s surf-town energy with resort-level amenities, ocean views, and everything from beach days to wellness treatments close at hand.
Set on Lake Montauk and home to the largest marina in the Hamptons, Montauk Yacht Club is a full-scale waterfront resort built for travelers who want both beach days and time on the water. The property has 106 accommodations, including rooms, suites, cottages, and studios, many with marina or bay views, along with private beach access, three pools, a fitness center, dining, a market, guided harbor cruises, paddleboards, and spa cabanas. For summer 2026, The Courts adds padel, tennis, and pickleball programming, making it one of Montauk’s most complete resort stays.
Set on the Atlantic in the heart of Montauk, Marram is a 96-room boutique beachfront hotel built around barefoot luxury and simple pleasures. The property features in an outdoor pool, direct beach access, complimentary bikes, surf lessons, and Mostrador Marram, the hotels seasonal outdoor restaurant steps from the sand. It is best for travelers who want a quieter, design-forward Montauk stay with the beach, surf, and town close at hand.
The Hamptons summer calendar gets busy, and the best hotel weekends often revolve around a handful of major cultural and social events.
June Hampton Events begin the summer with
Hamptons Pride Party at LongHouse on June 20
Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons on June 27
East End Hospice Summer Gala on June 27
July Hampton Events are especially packed with
East Hampton Art & Design Days running July 9 to 12
Hamptons Fine Art Fair running July 9 to 12
The Parrish Art Museum Midsummer Gala set for July 19
Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on July 23
August Hampton Events bring the season’s classic finale
Guild Hall’s Summer Gala on August 7
East Hampton Library’s Authors Night on August 8
Dan’s GrillHampton on August 8
Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on August 22
The Hampton Classic Horse Show from August 23 to 30
Where should luxury travelers stay in the Hamptons?
For a classic village stay, Southampton and East Hampton remain the most polished choices, with easy access to boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and some of the East End’s most coveted beaches. Sag Harbor is best for travelers who want a walkable harbor village with restaurants, shops, and a more layered year-round feel. Amagansett offers privacy and design-led boutique hotels, Shelter Island delivers a slower ferry-ride escape, and Montauk is the strongest choice for oceanfront resorts, surf culture, wellness, and a more relaxed end-of-the-road energy.
What is the best time to book a luxury Hamptons hotel?
For peak summer weekends, especially July through Labor Day, book as early as possible. The most desirable rooms, cottages, suites, and oceanfront categories can sell out well ahead of the season, particularly around major events, gala weekends, and the Hampton Classic. June and September are the smartest months for travelers who want a more relaxed version of the Hamptons, with better availability, easier restaurant reservations, and a more local rhythm.
Which Hamptons hotels are best for a full resort experience?
Gurney’s Montauk, The Pridwin, Montauk Yacht Club, Topping Rose House, and Canoe Place Inn & Cottages are among the strongest choices for travelers who want more than a room. These properties offer the kinds of amenities that make a stay feel complete: beach access or beach service, pools, dining, wellness, bikes, watersports, marina access, spa treatments, or resort-style events. Smaller inns such as Baker House 1650, The Roundtree, and The Reform Club are better for travelers who value privacy, design, and a quieter sense of service.
Do you need a car in the Hamptons?
A car is not strictly necessary if you choose the right base, but it does change the experience. Southampton, East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Amagansett, and parts of Montauk can work well for travelers arriving by Hampton Jitney, LIRR, or private transfer, especially if the hotel is close to restaurants, shops, and beach transportation. For dinner-hopping, beach-hopping, gallery visits, winery stops, or moving between towns, a car, driver, or reliable rideshare plan makes the trip much smoother.
What should travelers know about Hamptons beach access?
Beach access in the Hamptons is not one-size-fits-all. Some beaches are easier for visitors than others, and parking rules vary by village, season, and permit type. Luxury travelers should look closely at what each hotel provides: private beach access, beach service, shuttle transportation, parking passes, bikes, chairs, umbrellas, towels, or partnerships with nearby beach clubs. In peak season, that kind of access can matter as much as the room itself.
Is September a good time to visit the Hamptons?
September may be the best month for travelers who care less about the peak social crush and more about the quality of the stay. The water is warmer, restaurant tables are easier to book, and many hotels still feel fully in season without the intensity of July and August. For a luxury trip built around long lunches, beach walks, galleries, and quieter service, September is often the most rewarding time to go.
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