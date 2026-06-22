Marina St Barth Marks 20 Years With Southampton Boutique

Luxury resort wear brand Marina St Barth opened a new Southampton boutique at 54 Jobs Lane over Memorial Day weekend.
The celebration marked both the start of the Hamptons summer season and the brand’s 20th anniversary.
Founded by Marina Cocher Bergés, the brand also has boutiques in Palm Beach and Naples, plus an online store.
Guests included Jean Shafiroff, Antonella Bertello, Maribel Lieberman, and Mark Seidenfeld.
Marina St Barth, the luxury resort wear brand founded by Marina Cocher Bergés, welcomed guests to its new Southampton boutique over Memorial Day weekend for a celebration marking both the start of the Hamptons summer season and the brand’s 20th anniversary.
Located at 54 Jobs Lane, the boutique brings Marina St Barth’s signature sense of island elegance, casual glamour, and bohemian chic to one of the East End’s most iconic shopping destinations, offering guests a first look at its curated world of resort wear, accessories, and statement pieces designed for sun-drenched days, coastal evenings, travel, entertaining, and life on the move.
The celebration honored a milestone year for Marina Cocher Bergés, whose brand has grown over two decades from a deeply personal vision into a destination for women seeking effortless pieces with distinction, color, texture, and a global point of view. With boutiques in Palm Beach, Naples, and Southampton, as well as an online presence, Marina St Barth continues to reflect the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy while speaking directly to women who move between resort communities with ease.
This anniversary is deeply personal for me. Marina St Barth was born from a moment that reminded me how precious life is, and from a desire to create something joyful and beautiful. For twenty years we have welcomed women looking for pieces that feel effortless, yet distinctive, fashion that carries the spirit of the islands, the freedom of travel, and the quiet confidence of true style.
Marina Cocher Bergés, Founder, Marina St Barth
The Southampton boutique joins Marina St Barth’s locations in Palm Beach, on Worth Avenue, and Naples, extending the brand’s reach across the resort communities its clientele moves between. The new East End address offers the brand’s curated mix of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label.
Notable attendees included Marina Cocher Bergés, Otto Bergés, Antonella Bertello, Jean Shafiroff, Nicole Noonan, Steve Knobel, Donna Rubin, Maribel Lieberman, Mark Seidenfeld, and Eunyoung Song.
Marina St Barth brings the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy to Palm Beach, Naples, the Hamptons, and beyond. Available online and at boutiques across these locations, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label, blending effortless style with quiet luxury.
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