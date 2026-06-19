Jean Shafiroff, Baker House 1650 Toast Hamptons Summer Hour

For Jean Shafiroff, the gathering served as an elegant opening to a busy season. She will be honored by the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SOFO) at its 37th Annual Gala Benefit on July 11, 2026, and is co-chairing the Halsey House Gala for the Southampton History Museum with Mary Slattery on July 3 at Halsey House & Garden in Southampton. LTV Studios will present Shafiroff with the Francis Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy at the season opening of the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea on June 28.