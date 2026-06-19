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Jean Shafiroff, Baker House 1650 Toast Hamptons Summer Hour

Antonella Bertello welcomed guests to the historic East Hampton inn for a Memorial Day weekend soiree marking the season’s start
Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour in East Hampton
Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello host The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour in East HamptonPhoto Credit: BFA / David Benthal
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, hosted a Memorial Day weekend Summer Social Hour soiree at the historic East Hampton inn.

  • Held at 181 Main Street, the gathering marked the unofficial start of the Hamptons summer season.

  • The event served as an opening note to Shafiroff’s busy philanthropic summer, including the July 3 Halsey House Gala she co-chairs.

  • The Baker House 1650 recently received recognition from Condé Nast Johansens and partnered with Hamptons Polo House for the season.

Exterior view of The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton decorated for the season
The Baker House 1650 welcomed guests for a Memorial Day weekend Summer Social HourPhoto Credit: BFA / David Benthal

Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, welcomed guests to a Memorial Day weekend Summer Social Hour soiree at the historic East Hampton inn.

Held at The Baker House 1650 at 181 Main Street, the gathering marked the unofficial start of the Hamptons summer season with cocktails, conversation, and a relaxed garden-party spirit, bringing together friends, supporters, and Hamptons regulars at East Hampton’s most distinctive boutique hotel.

Jean Shafiroff attends the Summer Social Hour at The Baker House 1650
Jean Shafiroff at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour in East HamptonPhoto Credit: BFA / David Benthal

For Jean Shafiroff, the gathering served as an elegant opening to a busy season. She will be honored by the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SOFO) at its 37th Annual Gala Benefit on July 11, 2026, and is co-chairing the Halsey House Gala for the Southampton History Museum with Mary Slattery on July 3 at Halsey House & Garden in Southampton. LTV Studios will present Shafiroff with the Francis Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy at the season opening of the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea on June 28.

A Hamptons Host With a Cause

Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, is a supporter of cancer and animal welfare charities, including the Samuel Waxman Institute for Cancer and Aging, ARF Hamptons, and New York City Second Chance Rescue. The Baker House 1650, known for its intimate atmosphere and historic setting, recently received recognition from Condé Nast Johansens and enters the 2026 season through its partnership with Hamptons Polo House, connecting luxury hospitality, equestrian tradition, and summer social life on the East End.

Antonella Bertello poses inside The Baker House 1650 during the Summer Social Hour
Antonella Bertello at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour in East HamptonPhoto Credit: BFA / David Benthal
Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour in East Hampton
East End Taste Brings a Wellness Evening to the Hamptons Automotive Circuit

Who Attended the Baker House Soiree?

Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Antonella Bertello, Michele Heary, Nicole Noonan, Robin Fleming, Will Stokes, Robert Farrier, Eunyoung Song, Mark Seidenfeld, Maria van Vlodrop, Bill Boggs, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Jerry Kremer, Susan Kremer, Victoria Wyman, Jim McCartney, Meghan McCartney, and Kim DeGraff.

Eunyoung Song and Mark Seidenfeld at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour
Marion Hedges and Fiona Salmon at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour
Suzan Kremer and Jerry Kremer at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour
Guests at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour
Will Stokes and Robert Farrier at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour
Michele Heary, Nicole Noonan, and Robin Fleming at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour

About The Baker House 1650

Nestled in the historic Village of East Hampton, The Baker House 1650 is a 17th-century Cotswold-inspired boutique hotel and bed-and-breakfast that balances old-world charm with modern amenities. Its proprietor, Antonella Bertello, is a Corcoran Group real estate entrepreneur whose award-winning projects span East Hampton, South Florida, and Latin America, including the forthcoming Marina Coast Peru development on the South Pacific Coast.

The Baker House 1650 sign outside the historic East Hampton boutique hotel
The Baker House 1650 at 181 Main Street in East Hampton ahead of the Summer Social HourPhoto Credit: BFA / David Benthal
The Baker House 1650
Jean Shafiroff
Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello at The Baker House 1650 Summer Social Hour in East Hampton
Baker House 1650 and Hamptons Polo House Unite for a Summer of Polo, Hospitality, and East End Tradition

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