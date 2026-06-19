Jean Shafiroff, Baker House 1650 Toast Hamptons Summer Hour

Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, hosted a Memorial Day weekend Summer Social Hour soiree at the historic East Hampton inn.
Held at 181 Main Street, the gathering marked the unofficial start of the Hamptons summer season.
The event served as an opening note to Shafiroff’s busy philanthropic summer, including the July 3 Halsey House Gala she co-chairs.
The Baker House 1650 recently received recognition from Condé Nast Johansens and partnered with Hamptons Polo House for the season.
Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, welcomed guests to a Memorial Day weekend Summer Social Hour soiree at the historic East Hampton inn.
Held at The Baker House 1650 at 181 Main Street, the gathering marked the unofficial start of the Hamptons summer season with cocktails, conversation, and a relaxed garden-party spirit, bringing together friends, supporters, and Hamptons regulars at East Hampton’s most distinctive boutique hotel.
For Jean Shafiroff, the gathering served as an elegant opening to a busy season. She will be honored by the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SOFO) at its 37th Annual Gala Benefit on July 11, 2026, and is co-chairing the Halsey House Gala for the Southampton History Museum with Mary Slattery on July 3 at Halsey House & Garden in Southampton. LTV Studios will present Shafiroff with the Francis Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy at the season opening of the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea on June 28.
Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, is a supporter of cancer and animal welfare charities, including the Samuel Waxman Institute for Cancer and Aging, ARF Hamptons, and New York City Second Chance Rescue. The Baker House 1650, known for its intimate atmosphere and historic setting, recently received recognition from Condé Nast Johansens and enters the 2026 season through its partnership with Hamptons Polo House, connecting luxury hospitality, equestrian tradition, and summer social life on the East End.
Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Antonella Bertello, Michele Heary, Nicole Noonan, Robin Fleming, Will Stokes, Robert Farrier, Eunyoung Song, Mark Seidenfeld, Maria van Vlodrop, Bill Boggs, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Jerry Kremer, Susan Kremer, Victoria Wyman, Jim McCartney, Meghan McCartney, and Kim DeGraff.
Nestled in the historic Village of East Hampton, The Baker House 1650 is a 17th-century Cotswold-inspired boutique hotel and bed-and-breakfast that balances old-world charm with modern amenities. Its proprietor, Antonella Bertello, is a Corcoran Group real estate entrepreneur whose award-winning projects span East Hampton, South Florida, and Latin America, including the forthcoming Marina Coast Peru development on the South Pacific Coast.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.