Canyon Ranch Brings Its Wellness Resort Model to Texas Hill Country This October

Canyon Ranch Austin opens October 15, 2026; reservations are open now at CanyonRanch.com/Austin or (866) 494-9279
Located on 600+ acres in Spicewood, Texas, overlooking Lake Travis; 141-room resort plus The Ranch Home Collection of 134 residential home sites
Largest spa in Texas: 40,000 square feet, 37 treatment rooms
Culinary Director Val M. Cantú, a two-Michelin-star chef and Texas native, leads Estella, the anchor restaurant
Canyon Ranch has been building toward Austin since before the Hill Country site was announced. The brand, which opened in Tucson in 1979 and has since been named the number-one wellness resort in the Americas by Michelin, brings its full program to a 600-acre property in Spicewood, Texas, when Canyon Ranch Austin opens on October 15, 2026. Reservations are open now.
The site overlooks Lake Travis in the Texas Hill Country. Designed by Lake Flato, the Texas architecture firm known for its work in natural landscapes, the property was built to make the landscape the dominant experience. The resort component holds 141 rooms; adjacent to it, The Ranch Home Collection offers 134 private home sites where owners have exclusive resort and wellness program access.
The spa is the headline: 40,000 square feet with 37 treatment rooms, placing it as the largest spa in Texas. The design combines hot-cold contrast zones, hydrotherapy suites, and medically integrated services under one roof. Distinct from the spa is the Women's Wellness Collective, described as the world's only dedicated practice and program for women in a resort setting, with programming designed for every stage of life.
The medical component is substantial for a resort of this category. A 12,000-square-foot medical center houses two on-site physicians and dozens of clinicians and nurses. The concierge medical care model is part of Canyon Ranch's broader positioning around what it calls integrative wellness, a term here with clinical specificity rather than marketing abstraction.
The 27,000-square-foot Barn contains a gym, studios, and an outdoor turf field for movement and recovery. The property's 1.5 miles of Lake Travis waterfront support paddleboarding, kayaking, and beachfront access. Five miles of trails cross the ranch terrain for hiking and biking. Outdoor courts for tennis, pickleball, and padel are on property, along with two outdoor pools. An equestrian program, wildflower workshop, and garden complete the range.
Val M. Cantú, a two-Michelin-star chef and native Texan, leads the culinary program. His restaurant Estella is the property's anchor dining venue, one of four food and beverage options on property. Canyon Ranch's Tucson property received Three Keys from the Michelin Guide in 2025 and was named the number-one resort in the Americas. The culinary approach at Austin follows that standard.
For those planning fall travel in 2026, Canyon Ranch Austin represents the first new destination resort opening for the brand in the Texas market, and the most complete expression of its wellness model outside its flagship properties. Reservations are available at CanyonRanch.com/Austin.
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