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The Retreat Costa Rica 10 Year Anniversary: A Weeklong Wellness Celebration with Diana Stobo

Inside the April 2026 Milestone Event Blending Yoga, Sound Healing, and Social Wellness in Atenas
Lush poolside lounge with cushions overlooking tropical mountain landscape in Costa Rica
The Retreat Costa Rica’s lush mountainside setting offers a serene backdrop for its 10-year anniversary wellness celebration in AtenasThe Retreat Costa Rica
4 min read

The Retreat Costa Rica is preparing to mark a significant milestone. The award-winning wellness destination in Atenas will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a weeklong series of immersive experiences taking place April 27 through May 2, 2026, hosted by founder Diana Stobo.

Set in the mountains just outside San José, the property has built its reputation on a philosophy centered around connection to nature, nourishment, and community. This anniversary week reflects those principles through programming designed to feel both personal and flexible, allowing guests to engage at their own pace.

Outdoor terrace with cushioned seating overlooking lush rainforest
Modern bathroom with glass shower and mountain view through large window
Minimalist bedroom with balcony overlooking rolling green hills

A Wellness Destination with Global Recognition

Since opening in 2016, The Retreat Costa Rica has positioned itself as a leader in transformative wellness travel. The resort is currently ranked the No. 1 Best Spa in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller and is also recognized among the Top 10 Spa Destinations by Condé Nast Traveler in the United States.

The milestone comes alongside continued growth. A recent $4 million expansion introduced the Santosha Clubhouse and Lofts, further developing the resort’s approach to social wellness. This concept emphasizes shared experiences and meaningful connection, adding another dimension to traditional wellness programming.

Lush poolside lounge with cushions overlooking tropical mountain landscape in Costa Rica
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A Week Designed Around Rhythm and Reflection

Bright living room with high ceilings and large windows facing greenery
Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, natural textures, and floor-to-ceiling windowsThe Retreat Costa Rica

Throughout the anniversary celebration, daily life at the resort will follow a steady cadence. Mornings and afternoons include yoga sessions, balanced with nourishing meals and time for rest. Within that framework, a series of curated events adds depth to each day.

Opening Evening, April 27

The week begins with a gong and fire release ritual, followed by an opening blessing. Guests will then gather for a sunset reception with Stobo at La Diosa, setting a tone that leans into both reflection and connection.

April 28: Intention and Sound

Tuesday’s programming centers on introspection. An intimate tea and intention-setting session with Stobo is paired with a sound healing experience designed to create a deeper sense of immersion.

April 29: Wellness Conversations and Movement

Midweek shifts toward education and energy. A discussion focused on longevity, nutrition, and regenerative health offers a more analytical perspective, followed by an ecstatic dance gathering that brings a sense of release and movement.

April 30: Hands-On and Communal Experiences

Thursday blends activity with storytelling. Guests can participate in a poolside water aerobics session, a cooking class led by Stobo and Chef Sergio, and an evening circle beneath the resort’s Guanacaste tree, where storytelling becomes part of the experience.

May 1: The Anniversary Celebration

The official anniversary day builds toward a series of layered moments. An art therapy workshop leads into a sunset cocktail gathering accompanied by live saxophone music. The evening concludes with fireworks and a celebratory dinner featuring live violin performance.

Closing Gathering, May 2

The week concludes with a family-style community dinner hosted by Stobo and her family, offering a final opportunity for guests to connect through shared conversation and reflection.

Dining and kitchen area with wooden furniture and expansive forest views
Airy dining and kitchen space with wood furnishings and panoramic forest viewsThe Retreat Costa Rica

Thoughtful Details That Shape the Experience

Each guest will receive a curated welcome bag upon arrival, including a personal journal, an intention crystal, and additional tools designed to support reflection throughout the week. These details reinforce the resort’s emphasis on mindfulness and personal growth, extending the experience beyond scheduled programming.

Nightly rates begin at $504 per person, inclusive of deluxe accommodations and daily meals, with taxes and gratuities excluded.

Elegant bathroom with soaking tub and wood accents in warm neutral tones
Modern bathroom with freestanding tub, wood cabinetry, and warm ambient lightingThe Retreat Costa Rica

A Setting That Supports Transformation

Located at the base of a quartz mountain near Atenas, the resort includes 25 accommodations, the Santosha Wellness Club, the Vida Mia Healing Center and Spa, three farm-to-table restaurants, two saline pools, and spaces dedicated to yoga and meditation. Organic gardens, a coffee plantation, and hiking trails further shape the environment, creating a setting that encourages both activity and stillness.

As The Retreat Costa Rica enters its next chapter, this anniversary week offers a clear reflection of its identity. It is a place where wellness is approached with intention, and where time is structured in a way that allows guests to reconnect with themselves and with each other.
Open-concept home with large windows overlooking lush Costa Rican jungle
Open-concept luxury residence with panoramic jungle views and modern natural interiorsThe Retreat Costa Rica
Lush poolside lounge with cushions overlooking tropical mountain landscape in Costa Rica
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