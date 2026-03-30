The Retreat Costa Rica 10 Year Anniversary: A Weeklong Wellness Celebration with Diana Stobo

The Retreat Costa Rica is preparing to mark a significant milestone. The award-winning wellness destination in Atenas will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a weeklong series of immersive experiences taking place April 27 through May 2, 2026, hosted by founder Diana Stobo.
Set in the mountains just outside San José, the property has built its reputation on a philosophy centered around connection to nature, nourishment, and community. This anniversary week reflects those principles through programming designed to feel both personal and flexible, allowing guests to engage at their own pace.
Since opening in 2016, The Retreat Costa Rica has positioned itself as a leader in transformative wellness travel. The resort is currently ranked the No. 1 Best Spa in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller and is also recognized among the Top 10 Spa Destinations by Condé Nast Traveler in the United States.
The milestone comes alongside continued growth. A recent $4 million expansion introduced the Santosha Clubhouse and Lofts, further developing the resort’s approach to social wellness. This concept emphasizes shared experiences and meaningful connection, adding another dimension to traditional wellness programming.
Throughout the anniversary celebration, daily life at the resort will follow a steady cadence. Mornings and afternoons include yoga sessions, balanced with nourishing meals and time for rest. Within that framework, a series of curated events adds depth to each day.
The week begins with a gong and fire release ritual, followed by an opening blessing. Guests will then gather for a sunset reception with Stobo at La Diosa, setting a tone that leans into both reflection and connection.
Tuesday’s programming centers on introspection. An intimate tea and intention-setting session with Stobo is paired with a sound healing experience designed to create a deeper sense of immersion.
Midweek shifts toward education and energy. A discussion focused on longevity, nutrition, and regenerative health offers a more analytical perspective, followed by an ecstatic dance gathering that brings a sense of release and movement.
Thursday blends activity with storytelling. Guests can participate in a poolside water aerobics session, a cooking class led by Stobo and Chef Sergio, and an evening circle beneath the resort’s Guanacaste tree, where storytelling becomes part of the experience.
The official anniversary day builds toward a series of layered moments. An art therapy workshop leads into a sunset cocktail gathering accompanied by live saxophone music. The evening concludes with fireworks and a celebratory dinner featuring live violin performance.
The week concludes with a family-style community dinner hosted by Stobo and her family, offering a final opportunity for guests to connect through shared conversation and reflection.
Each guest will receive a curated welcome bag upon arrival, including a personal journal, an intention crystal, and additional tools designed to support reflection throughout the week. These details reinforce the resort’s emphasis on mindfulness and personal growth, extending the experience beyond scheduled programming.
Nightly rates begin at $504 per person, inclusive of deluxe accommodations and daily meals, with taxes and gratuities excluded.
Located at the base of a quartz mountain near Atenas, the resort includes 25 accommodations, the Santosha Wellness Club, the Vida Mia Healing Center and Spa, three farm-to-table restaurants, two saline pools, and spaces dedicated to yoga and meditation. Organic gardens, a coffee plantation, and hiking trails further shape the environment, creating a setting that encourages both activity and stillness.
As The Retreat Costa Rica enters its next chapter, this anniversary week offers a clear reflection of its identity. It is a place where wellness is approached with intention, and where time is structured in a way that allows guests to reconnect with themselves and with each other.
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