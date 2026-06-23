Paradox Museum Miami Hosts After Dark: STEAM Night on June 27

After Dark: STEAM Night takes place Saturday, June 27, at Paradox Museum Miami in Wynwood
Adult tickets (ages 12 and up) are $35; child tickets (ages 4 to 11) are $25
Last entry at 9 p.m.; the event combines science experiments, interactive exhibits, and take-home craft projects
Tickets available via Fever: feverup.com
Paradox Museum Miami is extending its hours on Saturday, June 27, for After Dark: STEAM Night, an after-hours event designed for curious adults who want something more out of a Friday-adjacent evening than a standard bar crawl. Tickets are $35 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $25 for children (ages 4 to 11), with last entry at 9 p.m.
STEAM Night sits at the overlap of science and creative experience. Guests move through Paradox Museum's collection of more than 70 interactive exhibits, but the evening adds a programming layer: hands-on experiments and guided creative activities that take the exhibits from passive wonder into something more participatory. The crossover between science and imagination is intentional, and the projects are designed to be taken home, extending the experience past the building's doors.
Paradox Museum Miami, located in Wynwood, operates as a permanent installation of optical illusions, physics-based environments, and perception-bending rooms that work equally well as date-night material or an adult afternoon activity. The after-hours format on June 27 strips away the family-with-strollers energy and reconfigures the museum for guests who want to linger.
The evening structure encourages experimentation across the museum floor rather than a fixed route. Science stations are embedded into the experience rather than corralled into a separate educational wing, which keeps the night feeling social rather than instructional.
Wynwood is a short ride from Brickell, the Design District, and South Beach, and the neighborhood has enough to build a full evening around the museum. Restaurants along NW 2nd Avenue and the surrounding blocks make for a natural pre- or post-visit stop.
Parking in Wynwood remains tight on weekend evenings; rideshare drop-off at NW 2nd Avenue is the more practical option. The museum advises arriving before the 9 p.m. last entry cutoff, particularly if lines form earlier in the evening.
Adult tickets (ages 12 and up): $35, including museum entry and all STEAM Night programming. Child tickets (ages 4 to 11): $25, including museum entry and all STEAM Night programming.
Tickets are available at feverup.com. The museum is located in Wynwood, Miami.
After Dark: STEAM Night runs once this season. Guests who have been meaning to visit Paradox Museum and kept putting it off have a timely reason to stop putting it off.
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