Motek Is Taking Over El Vez at W Fort Lauderdale with a New Oceanfront Concept

Motek By The Sea will occupy the 12,000-square-foot oceanfront space at W Hotel Fort Lauderdale, currently home to Stephen Starr's El Vez; opening in November 2026
The concept is the 10th Motek location in South Florida and the first in Fort Lauderdale and Broward County
Happy Corner Hospitality, founded by Charlie Levy, operates the Motek brand; the W Fort Lauderdale is owned by Marriott and Blackstone
Venue capacity is 315 seats, indoor and outdoor
Stephen Starr's El Vez at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale is being replaced. Happy Corner Hospitality, the group behind the Motek restaurant concept, will open Motek By The Sea in the space, which sits on Fort Lauderdale beach with direct ocean access. The venue is 12,000 square feet with 315 seats across indoor and outdoor areas. The official opening date is November 2026.
Motek is a Miami-rooted Israeli-Mediterranean dining concept that has grown to nine South Florida locations before this Fort Lauderdale opening. Motek By The Sea will be the 10th location in South Florida and marks the brand's first entry into Broward County. The food profile at existing Motek locations centers on Mediterranean-inflected sharing plates, Israeli flavors, and a strong beverage program.
The W Fort Lauderdale occupies one of the more prominent oceanfront hotel positions in Broward County. The El Vez space that Motek is taking over has a beach-front presence, and the 315-seat capacity across indoor and outdoor areas gives the new concept room to operate at different scales depending on the day.
Marriott and Blackstone, the property's ownership partners, brought in Happy Corner Hospitality for the space, according to the release.
"We're honored that Blackstone and Marriott invited us to bring Motek to the W Fort Lauderdale. With its oceanfront location and unmatched views, Motek by the Sea represents everything we strive for: warmth, quality, and an experience worth returning to. We're proud to be part of Fort Lauderdale's future."
Charlie Levy, founder of Happy Corner Hospitality
As Motek By The Sea nears its opening, it adds to a Fort Lauderdale dining landscape that has been pulling in more recognizable Miami operators over the past few years.
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