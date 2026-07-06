Novéra Skincare Makes Its U.S. Debut at Emanuel New York

Novéra Skincare, founded in 2025 by Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed, celebrated its United States debut at Emanuel New York in Midtown Manhattan.
The launch introduced the Gemstone Infusion collection: Rose Quartz, Clear Quartz, and Amethyst face mists pairing quartz-treated water with actives including sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide, and vitamin C.
According to the brand, every formula is vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, Halal certified, and made in Canada.
Emanuel New York, at 329 West 39th Street, is the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes.
Novéra Skincare, the Canadian house founded by Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed, made its United States debut with a launch event at Emanuel New York, the Midtown Manhattan boutique billed as “the home of ultra niche.” The evening introduced Novéra's first collection, a line of gemstone-infused face mists, to the American market.
Novéra did not start as a business plan. Mohammed founded the brand in 2025 after watching his young daughter, who has eczema, dread her daily routine of creams and topical products. The question that followed, why gentle and effective skincare should be a trade-off at all, became the brand's founding premise.
That premise runs against the prevailing logic of luxury skincare, which tends to add steps rather than remove them. Novéra's answer is subtraction: one product, applied in seconds, formulated for the family member with the most demanding skin in the house.
Novéra did not begin in a boardroom. It began with my daughter. I wanted to create something gentle enough for sensitive skin, beautiful enough to feel like luxury and effective enough to become part of a real daily routine.
Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed, Founder of Novéra Skincare
Rather than build another moisturizer, Mohammed put the face mist at the center of the ritual. The Gemstone Infusion collection pairs quartz-treated water with actives including sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide, and a stable form of vitamin C. Three mists anchor the range: Rose Quartz for her, Clear Quartz for him, and Amethyst, a unisex, scent-free formula created for sensitive and reactive skin. Each mist is built around water treated with its namesake quartz, a detail the jewel-toned bottles carry through at the shelf.
According to the brand, every formula is vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, Halal certified, and made in Canada, and the line excludes more than 1,800 ingredients by name. Novéra positions the mists as a 10-second ritual meant to hydrate, balance, and refresh without friction, heaviness, or irritation. The house sums up its approach in a single line: born from Earth, perfected by science.
The launch venue was a deliberate choice. Emanuel New York, at 329 West 39th Street, deals in niche fragrance, beauty, skincare, clothing, and accessories, with a sensibility shaped by fashion designer Victor dE Souza and beauty veteran Dustin Lujan. The store is the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes and has become a destination for scent collectors and clients who want a personal, appointment-level retail experience rather than a department store floor.
The store's program mixes emerging and distinctive fragrance houses with fashion-forward retail and a couture sensibility, which makes it a fitting first shelf for a skincare brand that wants to be discovered rather than distributed. On West 39th Street rather than a conventional retail corridor, the boutique treats discovery as part of the purchase; guests arrive for a fragrance appointment and leave with a category they did not know they wanted, which is precisely the traffic a debut skincare line needs. Mohammed, dE Souza, and Lujan were among the notable attendees.
New skincare brands arrive in New York weekly; few arrive with a reason for existing this specific. Novéra's bet is that the American luxury customer will trade a crowded shelf of actives for one gentle ritual a child with eczema could love. Choosing Emanuel New York as its debut stage signals exactly where the brand wants to sit: among the ultra niche. It also gives Novéra the kind of story American beauty retail rewards, a founder, a family, and a formula that can be explained in one sentence at the counter.
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