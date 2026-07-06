Novéra Skincare Makes Its U.S. Debut at Emanuel New York

The store's program mixes emerging and distinctive fragrance houses with fashion-forward retail and a couture sensibility, which makes it a fitting first shelf for a skincare brand that wants to be discovered rather than distributed. On West 39th Street rather than a conventional retail corridor, the boutique treats discovery as part of the purchase; guests arrive for a fragrance appointment and leave with a category they did not know they wanted, which is precisely the traffic a debut skincare line needs. Mohammed, dE Souza, and Lujan were among the notable attendees.