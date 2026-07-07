Ember & Vine Opens July 27 in Coral Springs From P Hospitality Management

Ember & Vine opens Monday, July 27, at 5920 Coral Ridge Drive in the Sawgrass Center, Coral Springs.
The restaurant is P Hospitality Management's third Broward County opening, following Eddie & Vinny's Coastal Italian and Dear Olivia.
The menu, still in development, includes a crudité centerpiece, tuna bombs, and a Roman-style pinsa bread.
The opening is expected to create close to 75 new front- and back-of-house jobs.
"Intentional where we can be, indulgent where we should be." That's co-owner Eddie Pozzuoli's summary of Ember & Vine, P Hospitality Management's newest concept, opening July 27 at the Sawgrass Center in Coral Springs. The name splits the idea in two: ember for warmth and time spent at the table, vine for sourcing and seasonality.
"Together, Ember & Vine defines a restaurant rooted in simplicity and integrity, where every dish is intentional and every moment is meant to be savored."
Pozzuoli
The restaurant is designed to work from a quick weekday breakfast through a dinnertime rendezvous, with a menu of shareables and small plates rather than fixed courses. Early dishes include Christina's Crudité, a colorful, interactive centerpiece for the table; Tuna Bombs with avocado, ginger, and sesame; Hearth Bread, a Roman-style pinsa with whipped herb ricotta and local honey; Miso Black Cod with crispy rice and wakame; and Beef Short Ribs with scallion pancake, tamari, and sesame. "The menu is designed to encourage exploration, order a little bit of everything, pass plates around, and discover new favorites every time," said co-owner Christina Pozzuoli.
Ember & Vine is P Hospitality Management's third Broward County restaurant, following Eddie & Vinny's Coastal Italian in March 2025 and Dear Olivia in August 2025, with Eddie & Vinny's Palm Beach Gardens set to open in fall 2026. The Coral Springs opening is expected to generate close to 75 new jobs across front- and back-of-house roles, and the space is designed for flexibility: a full dining room, a bar area, and space built for private events alongside everyday service.
Ember & Vine opens for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily starting Monday, July 27. The final menu is still in development beyond the items released so far.
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