Ember & Vine Opens July 27 in Coral Springs From P Hospitality Management

The restaurant is designed to work from a quick weekday breakfast through a dinnertime rendezvous, with a menu of shareables and small plates rather than fixed courses. Early dishes include Christina's Crudité, a colorful, interactive centerpiece for the table; Tuna Bombs with avocado, ginger, and sesame; Hearth Bread, a Roman-style pinsa with whipped herb ricotta and local honey; Miso Black Cod with crispy rice and wakame; and Beef Short Ribs with scallion pancake, tamari, and sesame. "The menu is designed to encourage exploration, order a little bit of everything, pass plates around, and discover new favorites every time," said co-owner Christina Pozzuoli.