Heart & Heritage Compliments of Chef Nikol Zarbalas, Hellenic Restaurant Officially Opens in Coral Springs

Chef Nikol Zarbalas – the indefatigable chef and restaurateur behind Hellenic restaurant in Coral Springs – is redefining Greek and Mediterranean-inspired dining with a restaurant built on heritage, heart, and 100% house-made, from-scratch cooking. Following a successful soft opening in early January 2026, Zarbalas and her tight-knit staff (some of whom are her own children) are preparing for the official grand opening later this month, which will include the introduction of a full bar program.
“We started small by design, focusing on our flavors and execution so that when we officially opened with all the bells and whistles, we’d be ready. Hellenic can now be everything we want it to be, a restaurant that delivers as much substance as it does soul and never lets up when it comes to making its guests feel at home.”
Zarbalas
For those in the know, Hellenic has been a hotspot since it first arrived on the scene in a much smaller incarnation and space in 2019, where it quickly built a loyal following and earned recognition. So much so, it was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and Chef Zarbalas herself appeared on Guy's Grocery Games, further solidifying her reputation for bold flavors and dynamic culinary talent. The growing national spotlight only deepened guests’ curiosity about the flavors coming out of Zarbalas’ kitchen. Now located in a more spacious footprint at 10436 West Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs, both loyal fans and the uninitiated have space to stretch out and enjoy the big flavors and soulful cookery Zabalas is known for.
Hellenic’s menu celebrates traditional Greek flavors interpreted through Chef Zarbalas’ modern lens. The menu is expansive, overflowing with temptations that can be ordered any number of ways; as shareables for grazing or as à la carte main plates for a more traditional dining experience. Regardless of how you order, here as some signature selections across multiple categories that should not be missed: Greek Heat Wings – fried crispy and tossed in a spicy house sauce (appetizer); a Greek Quesadilla with pita, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, a choice of protein and special Hellenic sauce and as seen on the Food Network, and the Greek Dip – braised lamb, caramelized onion and cheese on crusty French bread with a sidecar of au jus (handhelds); Kataifi Fried Shrimp – shrimp wrapped in kataifi (shredded phyllo), served atop cheesy Greek-style grits (trahana) and finished with a jalapeno simple syrup and fresh herbs; Moussaka and Smothered Chicken – charbroiled chicken breast served over rice with sauteed vegetables and dressed with a feta cream sauce (entrees).
For brunch, look no further, Chef’s Waffle Melt, a fried chicken sandwich on a waffle with bacon, egg, cheese, avocado, and Shrimp & Trahana – sauteed shrimp with trahana, loukaniko, peppers, onion, and tomatoes, and finished with crumbled feta. Of course, for dessert, there’s nothing better than Bougatsa – warm semolina custard wrapped in phyllo and baked until golden, finished with a dusting of sugar and cinnamon, and served hot; baklava, from scratch, and baklava cheesecake – a generous slice of New York-style cheesecake topped with dulce de leche baklava and dusted with powdered sugar.
The Hellenic business model is as community-oriented as it is flavor-forward, with sustainability a core principle. No food goes to waste; any surplus not used in-house is donated directly to the community. Her advocacy reaches far beyond food, as Chef regularly steps into her local community to personally support the homeless and those in need, reinforcing her conviction that hospitality is an act of service. That sense of responsibility to the ingredients, to the craft, and to the people being served didn’t happen by accident. It was shaped long before. Born into a family deeply rooted in hospitality, Chef Zarbalas draws inspiration from her upbringing in a Greek household with ties to the Peloponnese region of Greece. Her parents owned the beloved Zorba’s Diner, with one location in New York and another in Philadelphia, along with a series of pizza shops, food carts, and food trucks, where she first learned that the kitchen is more than a workplace; it is the heart of the home. She credits her mother for instilling in her both the technical knowledge and passion that now define her culinary philosophy. Building on that foundation, Zarbalas carried her family’s traditions into her own ventures. Before opening Hellenic, she launched a successful catering company and later operated “The Food Republic” in Fort Lauderdale, honing her identity as a chef and host. Each chapter strengthened her belief that food is a bridge between people and cultures. Today, that belief comes full circle as she stands in the kitchen alongside her oldest son, Dimitrios, who serves as Executive Sous Chef, making Hellenic not just a restaurant, but a continuation of her family’s legacy.
Naturally, that philosophy is reflected in the space itself. Designed entirely by Chef Zarbalas, Hellenic blends polished concrete floors and exposed ceilings with warm lighting, cozy seating, and inviting textures, balancing industrial edge with homelike comfort. At the center of the dining room sits a striking 20-seat communal table, repurposed from the original counter at Hellenic’s first location, now reimagined for shared meals, chef’s table experiences, and special gatherings. Tucked into a cozy corner is a free library with over 2,000 books, from which Zabalas invites all guests to take a book or leave a book, but no matter what, feel free to “gather, linger, and connect.”
As Hellenic steps into this new chapter, Chef Nikol Zarbalas remains rooted in the values that have gotten her to this point: authenticity, family, and heartfelt hospitality. What started as a small neighborhood concept has grown into a vibrant gathering place where tradition meets innovation and every guest is treated like family. With each dish and every shared table, Hellenic continues its promise to honor its heritage, serve with pride, and create a true home away from home.
Hellenic is located at 10436 West Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday from noon - 10PM; Brunch is served exclusively on Sundays from noon - 4PM. For more information, visit https://www.orderhellenic.com/ or phone: (954) 323-2450. For reservations, please visit OpenTable. Follow @eathellenic on social media.
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