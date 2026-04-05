Heart & Heritage Compliments of Chef Nikol Zarbalas, Hellenic Restaurant Officially Opens in Coral Springs

The Hellenic business model is as community-oriented as it is flavor-forward, with sustainability a core principle. No food goes to waste; any surplus not used in-house is donated directly to the community. Her advocacy reaches far beyond food, as Chef regularly steps into her local community to personally support the homeless and those in need, reinforcing her conviction that hospitality is an act of service. That sense of responsibility to the ingredients, to the craft, and to the people being served didn’t happen by accident. It was shaped long before. Born into a family deeply rooted in hospitality, Chef Zarbalas draws inspiration from her upbringing in a Greek household with ties to the Peloponnese region of Greece. Her parents owned the beloved Zorba’s Diner, with one location in New York and another in Philadelphia, along with a series of pizza shops, food carts, and food trucks, where she first learned that the kitchen is more than a workplace; it is the heart of the home. She credits her mother for instilling in her both the technical knowledge and passion that now define her culinary philosophy. Building on that foundation, Zarbalas carried her family’s traditions into her own ventures. Before opening Hellenic, she launched a successful catering company and later operated “The Food Republic” in Fort Lauderdale, honing her identity as a chef and host. Each chapter strengthened her belief that food is a bridge between people and cultures. Today, that belief comes full circle as she stands in the kitchen alongside her oldest son, Dimitrios, who serves as Executive Sous Chef, making Hellenic not just a restaurant, but a continuation of her family’s legacy.