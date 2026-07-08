LALAON Brings Seoul's Han River Gathering Culture to the Williamsburg Waterfront

Founder Minsung Kang grew up along Seoul's Han River, where barbecue, shared tables, and long evenings by the water were simply how people gathered. LALAON, which opened June 17 on the Williamsburg waterfront, recreates that rhythm on the East River. The 10,000-square-foot space, designed by co-founder and creative director Juyoung Oh, uses marble, stone, concrete, wood, and glass to hold a 40-seat bar, an 80-seat main dining room built around Korean barbecue, a 100-seat patio facing the water, and a mezzanine for private events. Oh's design résumé spans hospitality, residential, and commercial work in Korea and New York, including projects for Samsung, LG, Hanwha, and the Korean Consulate General.