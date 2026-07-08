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Yamashiro Miami's Brunch Gets a Summer Refresh With Natsu No Brunch

The rooftop Japanese restaurant adds a 32-ounce wagyu porterhouse, new specialty nigiri, and a tableside matcha cart to its Sunday service.
Tablescape
Yamashiro Miami’s rooftop brunch introduces Natsu No Brunch, a summer menu of showpiece Wagyu cuts, refined sushi, and seasonal cocktails atop the Gale Miami Hotel.Credit: World Red Eye
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Yamashiro Miami debuted its seasonal Natsu No Brunch menu on June 21, atop the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

  • New dishes include a 32-ounce Wagyu Porterhouse, yuzu-saikyo miso Black Cod, and a Nikkei-style Ceviche Amarillo.

  • The sushi program adds new specialty nigiri, including a Wagyu & Foie with soy honey glaze.

  • Brunch runs Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with reservations recommended via OpenTable.

A Seasonal Reset for a Rooftop Institution

Yamashiro Miami, the Japanese restaurant on the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences downtown, has refreshed its Sunday brunch with Natsu No Brunch, which debuted June 21. The update adds new dishes, cocktails, and desserts to an already-established brunch program rather than replacing it outright.

Main Dining Room
Main Dining RoomCredit: World Red Eye

The New Dishes Worth Booking For

The additions lean into scale and technique: a 32-ounce Wagyu Porterhouse fire-grilled and finished with a peppercorn-Japanese whisky sauce, Black Cod marinated in yuzu-saikyo miso and served with hijikami, a Nikkei-style Ceviche Amarillo with ginger leche de tigre, Australian rack of lamb chops with cucumber salad, and an Iberico Secreto Steak from acorn-fed Iberian pork. The rice pot program expands with Wild Mushroom, Iberico Pork, A5 Wagyu, and King Crab options, the last finished with ikura beurre blanc.

Wagyu Porterhouse
Wagyu PorterhouseCredit: World Red Eye
Amarillo Ceviche
Amarillo CevicheCredit: World Red Eye

More From the Sushi Bar and Bar Cart

New specialty nigiri includes a Wagyu & Foie with soy honey glaze and a Toro Caviar with shiso nikiri and osetra. Dessert adds Tokyo Sandos made with locally sourced shokupan in crème brûlée and strawberry versions, alongside a Sweet Endings platter and an Azuki Pavlova with miso caramel. Three new cocktails round out the update: a Japanrita with tequila, grapefruit, and agave; a Limoncello Spritz with sparkling shiso and strawberry gelée; and a Peach Bellini.

Strawberry & Chantilly Cream Tokyo Sando
Strawberry & Chantilly Cream Tokyo SandoCredit: World Red Eye
Lemoncillo Spritz
Frozen Peach Bellini
Pavlova

What Stays the Same

Brunch regulars remain on the menu, including the Yamashiro Burger, an 8-ounce wagyu blend patty with a nori onion ring and tonkatsu aioli, Steak & Eggs, the Tomahawk Australian Wagyu, and the tableside Coffee and Matcha Igloo cart. Brunch runs Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with reservations recommended through OpenTable.

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