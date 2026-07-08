Yamashiro Miami's Brunch Gets a Summer Refresh With Natsu No Brunch

The additions lean into scale and technique: a 32-ounce Wagyu Porterhouse fire-grilled and finished with a peppercorn-Japanese whisky sauce, Black Cod marinated in yuzu-saikyo miso and served with hijikami, a Nikkei-style Ceviche Amarillo with ginger leche de tigre, Australian rack of lamb chops with cucumber salad, and an Iberico Secreto Steak from acorn-fed Iberian pork. The rice pot program expands with Wild Mushroom, Iberico Pork, A5 Wagyu, and King Crab options, the last finished with ikura beurre blanc.