47% of HNWIs Now Run Households in Three or More Countries, New Report Finds

A new report from Perfect.Live finds that 47% of its high-net-worth clients now run active households in three or more countries, up from 18% two years ago.
A record 142,000 millionaires relocated internationally in 2025, according to the report, the highest figure on record.
Mobility and speed requests, private transfers, jet brokerage, and airport fast-track, make up 34% of all delegated tasks; travel planning accounts for another 27%.
The report is based on internal request data from more than 1,000 Perfect.Live clients across 127 countries, aggregated across 2025 and 2026.
Nearly half of high-net-worth individuals are no longer operating out of one home base. According to a new report from Perfect.Live, a 24/7 lifestyle management platform, 47% of its clients now run active households in three or more countries at the same time, up from 18% just two years ago. The finding reframes what "primary residence" means for a growing share of wealthy households: not a single address, but a rotating set of staff, suppliers, and logistics operating in parallel across jurisdictions.
According to the report, a record 142,000 millionaires relocated internationally in 2025, the highest figure ever recorded. Perfect.Live frames that migration wave as the mechanical cause behind its own client data: as more HNW households spread across borders, the operational complexity of running them multiplies, and that complexity is what pushes clients toward outsourcing tasks they would once have handled with an in-house team.
The report says that when Perfect.Live clients do delegate, the requests cluster in a specific order. Mobility and speed account for 34% of all requests, the largest single category, because for this segment, time functions as the scarce resource rather than money. Travel planning makes up another 27%, and household and personal support accounts for 18%.
The report also points to a shift in travel behavior among this cohort: shorter, more frequent visits are replacing longer single-destination stays, with clients increasingly preferring two- or three-day stops across multiple cities. On the household side, Perfect.Live describes families moving away from large in-house staffing models toward a leaner core team, with external partners absorbing the recurring operational layer that a full-time household staff would once have covered.
The fastest-growing segment identified in the report is corporate business travel for senior executives, an area where Perfect.Live says gross merchandise value now exceeds $500,000 per month, as more corporations formalize concierge support as part of retention strategy for senior talent rather than treating it as an occasional perk.
Request patterns vary meaningfully by region, according to the report. Eurozone clients lean toward cultural itineraries and private dining access. U.S. clients generate the highest request velocity overall. Middle Eastern clients produce the highest average ticket size per event, and Asian clients show the highest share of complex, multi-country itineraries. Spend across the client base ranges widely, from episodic delegators requesting under $10,000 a month to continuous, high-frequency clients running above $50,000 a month in ongoing requests.
The report is Perfect.Live's first annual look at its own request data, aggregated across 2025 and 2026 from more than 1,000 high-net-worth clients across 127 countries, and it functions as much as a market signal as a marketing document. For a reader managing exactly this kind of footprint, the report reads less like news and more like a diagnosis of a problem they already know they have.
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