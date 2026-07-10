Brad Kilgore Named Exclusive Culinary Partner at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Kilgore is a James Beard-nominated chef and a Food & Wine Best New Chef honoree. His firm already runs Verge at the private Concours Club and serves as culinary director of the NuBank Mezzanine Club at Inter Miami CF's stadium. "Brad is one of the most promising talents in the industry," said Nick Pérez, President of Related Group's Condominium Division. "He brings an intuitive sense of place and a gift for creating concepts that are both elevated yet comfortingly familiar."