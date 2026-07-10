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Brad Kilgore Named Exclusive Culinary Partner at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

The James Beard-nominated chef's first residential partnership brings a signature restaurant, creamery, and stone-fired pizzeria to Related Group and Dezer Development's Millionaire's Mile property
Chef Brad Kilgore's tasting presentation at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach
Brad Kilgore's culinary vision comes to Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach with elevated tasting experiencesPhoto Courtesy of Related Group
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Chef Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Hospitality Group has been named exclusive food and beverage partner at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, his first residential partnership.

  • The 92-residence property is developed by Related Group and Dezer Development, designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Studio Piet Boon.

  • Kilgore's programming includes a signature oceanfront restaurant, a creamery and stone-fired pizzeria, and private dining, all built around local sourcing.

  • Pricing for remaining homes begins at $5.95 million; the property recently unveiled its 15-residence penthouse collection.

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Brad Kilgore preparing refined tasting plates in the Rosewood kitchen
Chef Brad Kilgore plates signature dishes at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro BeachPhoto Courtesy of Related Group

Why Did Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach Choose Brad Kilgore?

Kilgore is a James Beard-nominated chef and a Food & Wine Best New Chef honoree. His firm already runs Verge at the private Concours Club and serves as culinary director of the NuBank Mezzanine Club at Inter Miami CF's stadium. "Brad is one of the most promising talents in the industry," said Nick Pérez, President of Related Group's Condominium Division. "He brings an intuitive sense of place and a gift for creating concepts that are both elevated yet comfortingly familiar."

Chef finishing plated desserts for a luxury tasting experience
Caviar canapés presented at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach tasting
Gourmet bruschetta plated for Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach event

What Will Brad Kilgore Bring to Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach?

Kilgore's programming centers on an indoor-outdoor restaurant overlooking the beach, a creamery-style café and gelateria, and two poolside concepts, one built around a wood-fired stone oven, the other serving shareable dishes. "What excites me most about this development is the opportunity to cook for residents in a more personal setting," said Bradley Kilgore, founder of Kilgore Hospitality Group.

Brad Kilgore and culinary team plating gourmet bites at Rosewood Residences
Chef Brad Kilgore and his team prepare signature dishes for the Rosewood partnershipPhoto Courtesy of Related Group

What Does Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach Offer Beyond Dining?

The 92-residence property spans nearly 12 acres along Hillsboro Beach's Millionaire's Mile, with more than 1,200 feet of combined ocean and Intracoastal frontage, designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Studio Piet Boon. Pricing for remaining homes begins at $5.95 million.

Chef Brad Kilgore's tasting presentation at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach
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