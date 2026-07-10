Brad Kilgore Named Exclusive Culinary Partner at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Chef Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Hospitality Group has been named exclusive food and beverage partner at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, his first residential partnership.
The 92-residence property is developed by Related Group and Dezer Development, designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Studio Piet Boon.
Kilgore's programming includes a signature oceanfront restaurant, a creamery and stone-fired pizzeria, and private dining, all built around local sourcing.
Pricing for remaining homes begins at $5.95 million; the property recently unveiled its 15-residence penthouse collection.
Club Space, Miami's marathon-set electronic music venue, has launched a fútbol-inspired merch collection timed to the World Cup, extending its brand into fashion territory it has not typically occupied. The Space Futbol Club Collection dropped Monday, June 22, and is available now through Shop Club Space.
Kilgore is a James Beard-nominated chef and a Food & Wine Best New Chef honoree. His firm already runs Verge at the private Concours Club and serves as culinary director of the NuBank Mezzanine Club at Inter Miami CF's stadium. "Brad is one of the most promising talents in the industry," said Nick Pérez, President of Related Group's Condominium Division. "He brings an intuitive sense of place and a gift for creating concepts that are both elevated yet comfortingly familiar."
Kilgore's programming centers on an indoor-outdoor restaurant overlooking the beach, a creamery-style café and gelateria, and two poolside concepts, one built around a wood-fired stone oven, the other serving shareable dishes. "What excites me most about this development is the opportunity to cook for residents in a more personal setting," said Bradley Kilgore, founder of Kilgore Hospitality Group.
The 92-residence property spans nearly 12 acres along Hillsboro Beach's Millionaire's Mile, with more than 1,200 feet of combined ocean and Intracoastal frontage, designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Studio Piet Boon. Pricing for remaining homes begins at $5.95 million.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.