Luxury News

RH Opens The Gallery in Mayfair, Its Most Ambitious London Destination Yet

Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill, Naomi Campbell and Janet Jackson joined RH Chairman Gary Friedman for the unveiling inside an 18th-century Palladian mansion
Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie and Guy Ritchie at the RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair preview
Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie and Guy Ritchie at the RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair previewPhoto Credit: Dave Benett
2 min read

At a Glance

  • RH unveiled RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair, inside an 18th-century Palladian mansion between New Bond Street and Savile Row.

  • The preview was hosted by RH Founder, Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman.

  • Attendees included Margot Robbie, Theo James, Henry Cavill, Guy Ritchie, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell and Naomie Harris, among a host committee of designers, architects and cultural figures.

RH has opened its most ambitious London property to date, and the guest list at its preview suggests the brand is treating the launch as a cultural moment as much as a retail one.

Celebrity guests at the RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair preview
Hayley Atwell, Guy Ritchie, Gary Friedman, Bella Hunter, Emma Thynn, Henry Cavill, Theo James and Margot RobbiePhoto Credit: Dave Benett

A Mansion Built for Furniture, Food and Wine

RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair occupies one of the few surviving Palladian mansions of 18th-century London, positioned between the fashion houses of New Bond Street and the tailors of Savile Row. RH describes it as a combined furniture, design, food and wine destination, and the location places it at the center of the city's luxury retail corridor rather than adjacent to it.

Who Turned Out

The preview was hosted by RH Founder, Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman and drew Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, Theo James, Henry Cavill, Guy Ritchie, Adwoa Aboah, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Naomie Harris and Hayley Atwell, alongside a host committee spanning design, fashion and architecture, including Tom Dixon, Amanda Levete and Poppy Delevingne. Additional attendees ranged from Bianca Jagger to stylist Sam McKnight and designer Roksanda Ilincic, underscoring how broadly RH cast its invitation across film, fashion and design.

Hayley Atwell at the RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair preview
Alexis Friedman, Theo James, Ruth Kearney and Arianna Friedman at the RH London preview
Adwoa Aboah and Margot Robbie embrace at the RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair preview

Why a Furniture Brand Draws This Crowd

RH has built its recent expansion strategy around treating its flagship locations as hospitality destinations rather than showrooms, pairing furniture with restaurants and event space. The Mayfair opening extends that model to London and gives the brand a physical presence inside one of the city's most design-literate neighborhoods, timed to a guest list built to generate exactly the kind of attention RH is counting on to introduce the space to a new market.

Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie and Guy Ritchie at the RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair preview
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