The Ellie Beach Resort Adds a Snack Shack and Friday Pier Parties to Its Summer Lineup

Ellie's Snack Shack, a new outdoor food truck at the main pool, serves poolside bites, coastal-inspired favorites, frozen drinks and signature cocktails.
Sunsets & Sea Breezes on Springmaid Pier is a new weekly Friday event, 7 to 9 p.m., with live music, tropical cocktails and Atlantic views; admission is complimentary with any drink purchase.
Both additions build on The Ellie Beach Resort's larger Coastal Experiences program, which already includes sea yoga, fishing clinics, surf lessons and Polynesian Fire Dancing & Luau Nights.
The Ellie Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach is filling out its summer calendar with two additions built for the two moments a beach day actually needs: refueling between pool time, and winding down at sunset.
Ellie's Snack Shack, a new outdoor food truck stationed at the resort's main pool, serves casual poolside bites, coastal-inspired favorites, frozen drinks and signature cocktails, giving guests a fast option between beach days, pool time and resort activities without a trip back to the main restaurant.
The resort has also launched Sunsets & Sea Breezes, a weekly Friday evening event from 7 to 9 p.m. on the historic Springmaid Pier, pairing live music with tropical cocktails, food specials, sweet treats and Atlantic views. Admission is complimentary with any drink purchase, making it a low-commitment add-on for guests already staying at the resort.
Both additions extend The Ellie's broader Coastal Experiences program, which spans sea yoga, fishing clinics, surf lessons, poolside entertainment, Polynesian Fire Dancing & Luau Nights and family programming throughout the summer. "This season's expanded Coastal Experiences programming allows guests to fully embrace the rhythm of the coast, from peaceful mornings on the shore to lively evenings filled with entertainment, culture and connection," said Mark Hucek, general manager of The Ellie Beach Resort.
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