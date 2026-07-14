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The Ellie Beach Resort Adds a Snack Shack and Friday Pier Parties to Its Summer Lineup

The Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort's two newest additions build on its larger Coastal Experiences program.
The Ellie Beach Resort
The Ellie Beach Resort expands its Coastal Experiences program with a poolside food truck and complimentary Friday pier parties, offering an easy, laid-back way to savor Myrtle Beach from morning surf to evening sea breezes.Photo credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Ellie's Snack Shack, a new outdoor food truck at the main pool, serves poolside bites, coastal-inspired favorites, frozen drinks and signature cocktails.

  • Sunsets & Sea Breezes on Springmaid Pier is a new weekly Friday event, 7 to 9 p.m., with live music, tropical cocktails and Atlantic views; admission is complimentary with any drink purchase.

  • Both additions build on The Ellie Beach Resort's larger Coastal Experiences program, which already includes sea yoga, fishing clinics, surf lessons and Polynesian Fire Dancing & Luau Nights.

The Ellie Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach is filling out its summer calendar with two additions built for the two moments a beach day actually needs: refueling between pool time, and winding down at sunset.

A Food Truck Built for the Pool, Not the Dining Room

Ellie's Snack Shack, a new outdoor food truck stationed at the resort's main pool, serves casual poolside bites, coastal-inspired favorites, frozen drinks and signature cocktails, giving guests a fast option between beach days, pool time and resort activities without a trip back to the main restaurant.

The Ellie Beach Resort_Splash Pad Exterior
The Ellie Beach Resort_Splash Pad ExteriorPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.

A Weekly Sunset Ritual on Springmaid Pier

The resort has also launched Sunsets & Sea Breezes, a weekly Friday evening event from 7 to 9 p.m. on the historic Springmaid Pier, pairing live music with tropical cocktails, food specials, sweet treats and Atlantic views. Admission is complimentary with any drink purchase, making it a low-commitment add-on for guests already staying at the resort.

The Ellie Pier
The Ellie PierPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.

Part of a Larger Coastal Playbook

Both additions extend The Ellie's broader Coastal Experiences program, which spans sea yoga, fishing clinics, surf lessons, poolside entertainment, Polynesian Fire Dancing & Luau Nights and family programming throughout the summer. "This season's expanded Coastal Experiences programming allows guests to fully embrace the rhythm of the coast, from peaceful mornings on the shore to lively evenings filled with entertainment, culture and connection," said Mark Hucek, general manager of The Ellie Beach Resort.

Pool Bar
Pool BarPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
Standard king with sleeper sofa
Standard king with sleeper sofaPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
The Market
The MarketPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
Ocean Blue Restaurant outdoor seating
Ocean Blue Restaurant outdoor seatingPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
Ocean Blue Lounge
Ocean Blue LoungePhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
Lobby with View
Lobby with ViewPhoto credit: The Ellie Beach Resort.
The Ellie Beach Resort
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