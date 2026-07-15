Jeannette Montgomery Barron Brings Introspection and the Shared Table to Neverstill Wines in Hudson

Neverstill Wines in Hudson, NY debuts Introspection and the Shared Table, an exhibition of Jeannette Montgomery Barron's Mirrors and Table Tops series, opening reception July 10, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
The show, on view through December 31, 2026, is curated by Theo Coulombe, founder of the gallery Standard Space.
Barron is known internationally for her 1980s portraits of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Keith Haring; her work is held in the collections of MoMA, the Whitney, and the Andy Warhol Museum.
Neverstill Wines, founded by Christy Counts in 2024, sources cool-climate wine from its own Finger Lakes vineyards and runs its Hudson tasting room as a salon-style space for rotating art and cultural programming.
A new exhibition opening this month in Hudson, NY, pairs a photographer known for capturing 1980s downtown New York with a tasting room built to feel like a living room. Introspection and the Shared Table, featuring work by Jeannette Montgomery Barron, opens July 10 at Neverstill Wines.
Curated by Theo Coulombe of Standard Space, the show runs through December 31, 2026, and shifts attention toward two quieter, more recent bodies of Barron's work: the Mirrors series, using reflective glass as a way into the interior self, and the Table Tops series, documenting the aftermath of shared meals in Italian restaurants.
Neverstill's Hudson tasting room, designed by Amy Ilias, a former art director at ABC Carpet & Home, is built as a salon-style space rather than a conventional white-cube gallery, meant for slower viewing over a glass of wine. Neverstill, founded by Christy Counts in 2024, produces cool-climate wine from its own Finger Lakes vineyards.
The partnership reflects a broader pattern taking hold in Hudson: a move from its longtime identity as an antiques hub toward a more serious destination for contemporary art and design-forward hospitality. Barron's work is held in the permanent collections of MoMA, the Whitney, the Menil Collection, and the Andy Warhol Museum.
Introspection and the Shared Table is a marker of how far the upstate art migration has come: a photographer with museum-level standing, showing new work, in a wine tasting room built specifically to hold it.
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