Lake Tahoe's Stillwater Spa Opens an After-Hours Wellness Speakeasy

The soundtrack is the signature detail. DJ JOOLZ, who happens to be both the resort's resident DJ and its Spa Director, curates the evening live, an arrangement that neatly collapses the distance between wellness programming and social programming.

"Lake Tahoe has always drawn people in to reconnect, with nature, with themselves, and with each other," said Julie Orblych, Director of Spa and Wellness at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. "With Club Shhhh, we're creating a new kind of gathering space, one that feels intentional, a little unexpected, and designed for how people want to unwind and connect today."