Lake Tahoe's Stillwater Spa Opens an After-Hours Wellness Speakeasy

The Spa Afters at Club Shhhh runs Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., through August 12 at Stillwater Spa, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Admission is $75 per person, with guests moving freely between steam rooms, saunas, and relaxation lounges
A live curated soundscape comes from DJ JOOLZ, the resort's resident DJ and Spa Director
Future versions of Club Shhhh will be announced later this year
The spa day has found its nightlife. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has opened The Spa Afters at Club Shhhh, an after-hours wellness speakeasy that takes over the resort's Stillwater Spa on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. through August 12. Admission is $75, proper spa attire required, and the concept is precisely what North Lake Tahoe's wellness crowd did not know it was waiting for: the spa's gender-specific areas open into one collective environment, and guests drift between steam rooms, saunas, and relaxation lounges to a live soundscape.
The soundtrack is the signature detail. DJ JOOLZ, who happens to be both the resort's resident DJ and its Spa Director, curates the evening live, an arrangement that neatly collapses the distance between wellness programming and social programming.
"Lake Tahoe has always drawn people in to reconnect, with nature, with themselves, and with each other," said Julie Orblych, Director of Spa and Wellness at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. "With Club Shhhh, we're creating a new kind of gathering space, one that feels intentional, a little unexpected, and designed for how people want to unwind and connect today."
The Spa Afters arrives alongside Stillwater Spa's broader summer programming: the Touchless Trio pairs cryotherapy, floatation therapy, and a Harmony BioAcoustic mat, while the Wild Herbal Relief Wrap works in rosemary, clove, and eucalyptus, and the Stillwater Massage leans on lavender, bergamot, and clary sage. The resort says future versions of Club Shhhh will be announced later in the year.
Wellness keeps borrowing nightlife's vocabulary because the audience keeps asking for it: social, low-proof, experience-first evenings that end restored rather than recovering. A speakeasy where the password is a robe may be the most Tahoe answer yet. Tickets are available through Eventbrite; more information at the resort's site or (775) 832-1234.
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