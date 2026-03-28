Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Introduces Moon-Based Wellness Experiences

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, an award-winning year-round resort nestled in the stunning natural beauty of North Lake Tahoe’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, announces Find Your Flow and Sauna & Soul, two moon-based wellness experiences at Stillwater Spa that invite guests to pause, reconnect, and embrace mindful practices aligned with the natural rhythms of the lunar cycle.
“We’re creating a unique space for guests to explore reflection and movement, whether they are seeking renewal or a deeper connection to themselves and their community. Each session is designed to honor the energy of the moon while providing practical tools for relaxation, intention setting, and holistic wellness.”
Julie Orblych, director of spa and wellness at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Sauna & Soul is centered around the New Moon each month and helps participants harness the energy of new beginnings. The two-hour experience includes gentle movement, mindful breathing, and meditation, followed by guided journaling paired with soothing sound vibrations. Guests conclude the session with a sauna and steam ritual to restore balance and leave feeling renewed.
Find Your Flow is a three-part journey designed to release tension, restore balance, and deepen connection to self and community. Each session is distinct, offering different wellness practices each month. Participants start with restorative stretching and breathing exercises, move into self-myofascial release techniques to ease tightness and increase mobility, and conclude the series with a community discussion plus a sauna and steam ritual.
Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle, journal, and an open mind and heart. Both experiences are led by wellness professionals Jessica Hillman, a 200-hour certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner, and certified sound healer, and Ashley Ray, a 500-hour certified yoga teacher and certified breathwork instructor.
Space is limited and advanced reservations are required. To reserve a spot, guests can call Stillwater Spa at (775) 886-6745.
For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com, or call (775) 832-1234.
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