Shinola's Mackinac Night Race Brings a Sailing Legend to the Wrist

The yacht timer is a complication with a specific job: counting down the start of a sailing race, a tradition drawn from centuries of Great Lakes maritime history and the storied Chicago-to-Mackinac race that gives the watch its name. Where most regatta timers lean into polished blues and marine brightwork, the Night Race pairs a black and orange forged carbon fiber dial with a sandblasted black PVD case, gunmetal indexes, and a new black mesh bracelet.

The forged carbon process matters to collectors: each dial is created under extreme heat and pressure, so the material's swirl pattern is never repeated. Every one of the 500 serialized pieces is, in a literal sense, one of one.