Vertical Construction Begins at Four Seasons Private Residences in Coconut Grove

CMC Group and Fort Partners have started vertical construction on Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, Florida's first standalone Four Seasons residential development.
The 20-story waterfront tower is backed by a $323.8 million construction loan secured earlier in 2026.
The development will hold 70 residences from 2,025 to 3,975 square feet, plus four penthouses up to 9,690 square feet.
Completion remains on schedule for 2028; architecture by Luis Revuelta, interiors by Michele Bönan
CMC Group and Fort Partners have begun vertical construction on Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, the brand's first standalone residential development in Florida.
Unlike the Four Seasons Surf Club in Surfside, Coconut Grove carries no adjoining hotel. The 70-residence tower, designed by Luis Revuelta with interiors by Michele Bönan, holds units from 2,025 to 3,975 square feet, plus four penthouses up to 9,690 square feet.
The vertical phase follows a $323.8 million construction loan secured earlier this year. Sales launched in 2024, with sustained interest from local, national, and international buyers. On schedule for 2028.
A pool deck, restaurant, fitness center, yoga studio, massage rooms, and a spa with cold plunge, hydromassage pool, and a sauna circuit modeled on Roman bath chambers. A dedicated Director of Residences and Lifestyle Manager, housekeeping, butler service, and valet round out the offering.
A standalone Four Seasons residential tower tests whether the brand's name alone can anchor a market already crowded with new luxury supply.
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