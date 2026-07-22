Alberto Luzzi Brings Italian Jewelry Craftsmanship From SoHo to the Hamptons Jewelry Show

Alberto Luzzi will host a VIP reception during the opening-night preview of the 2026 Hamptons Jewelry Show on Thursday, July 23, at the Southampton Fairgrounds.
The Hamptons Jewelry Show runs July 23 through July 26 and returns for its second year, produced by the team behind the Hamptons Fine Art Fair.
Founded by designer Alberto Luzzi with business partner Nic Canal, the brand operates a SoHo boutique at 102 Thompson Street, opened in the fall of 2025.
Collections are hand-finished in sterling silver and 18-karat gold vermeil, with a solid gold, diamond, and emerald collection currently in development.
Alberto Luzzi is bringing the artistry of Italian jewelry-making, and the contemporary energy of downtown New York, to the 2026 Hamptons Jewelry Show. The four-day event runs Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26 at the Southampton Fairgrounds, and the SoHo-based jewelry house will mark its participation with a VIP reception at its exhibition space during the show's opening-night preview on July 23. Collectors, clients, media representatives, and invited guests will have the opportunity to meet designer Alberto Luzzi, view the brand's latest creations, and see firsthand the craftsmanship behind its jewelry.
With roots in both Rome and New York, Alberto Luzzi has built a reputation on expressive, handcrafted designs that balance traditional technique with a relaxed, modern sensibility. The brand's earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings are created in sterling silver and 18-karat gold vermeil, with collections marked by sculptural silhouettes, intricate metalwork, woven wire, and filigree detailing. Recent pieces include the Aima 18k Gold Vermeil Lariat Necklace with Gold Mesh, the Aurora 18k Gold Vermeil Bezel-Set Statement Cuff Bracelet with Amethyst, and the Dune 18k Gold Vermeil Dangle Earring with Kyanite. The house is currently developing a solid gold collection set with diamonds and emeralds, expected to debut in the coming months.
Luzzi has worked in jewelry design for more than 20 years, shaping an aesthetic that draws on Italy's tradition of skilled artisanship and the individualism of downtown Manhattan. Together with business partner Nic Canal, he opened the Alberto Luzzi boutique at 102 Thompson Street in SoHo in the fall of 2025. The intimate space presents jewelry as part of everyday personal style rather than something reserved for formal occasions alone.
Now in its second year, the Hamptons Jewelry Show brings together contemporary designers, estate jewelry dealers, gemstone specialists, and luxury watchmakers at the Southampton Fairgrounds. Produced by the team behind the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, the four-day event treats jewelry as wearable art, giving collectors access to distinctive pieces from exhibitors representing a range of styles, periods, and international traditions. For Alberto Luzzi, the Hamptons debut extends a downtown sensibility, forged in a SoHo boutique that opened in 2025, to a new audience of East End collectors.
Alberto Luzzi is a contemporary jewelry house blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with modern New York style. Known for hand-finished designs in sterling silver and gold vermeil, the brand creates sculptural earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings for clients who value individuality, artistry, and versatile elegance.
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