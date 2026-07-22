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Jean Shafiroff Hosts Annual Bastille Day Luncheon in New York

The philanthropist welcomed roughly 50 guests from fashion, society, and the arts to Maison Barnes for a Daniel Boulud-prepared celebration of France's national holiday
Jean Shafiroff in a floral dress beside Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia
Jean Shafiroff, Prince Dmitri of YugoslaviaCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Jean Shafiroff hosted her annual Bastille Day luncheon at Maison Barnes in New York City, welcoming about 50 guests.

  • The Daniel Boulud culinary team prepared the luncheon in recognition of France's July 14 national holiday, commemorating the 1789 storming of the Bastille.

  • Shafiroff has served on the French Heritage Society board since 2012 and was honored by the organization at its November 2022 New York City gala.

  • Notable attendees included Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia and fashion designers Nicole Miller, Kobi Halpern, Malan Breton, Victor de Souza, and Kokin.

A Bastille Day Tradition

Philanthropist, author, and television host Jean Shafiroff celebrated France's national holiday by hosting her annual Bastille Day luncheon at Maison Barnes in New York City, bringing together approximately 50 guests from the worlds of philanthropy, fashion, society, and culture.

Jean Shafiroff in a floral dress holding a French flag
Jean ShafiroffCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

French Hospitality by Daniel Boulud

The afternoon unfolded over a gourmet luncheon prepared by the Daniel Boulud culinary team, offering guests a taste of French hospitality in recognition of the historic holiday. French flags, spirited conversation, and a shared appreciation for French culture set the tone for a gathering that has become one of Shafiroff's annual summer traditions. Bastille Day, observed each year on July 14, commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, a defining moment of the French Revolution that came to symbolize the fall of absolute monarchy and the emergence of the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

For Shafiroff, the luncheon also reflects a longstanding commitment to French culture. She has served on the board of the French Heritage Society since 2012 and was honored by the organization for her philanthropic leadership at its New York City gala in November 2022.

Six guests seated together at a restaurant table
Carolyn Maloney, Nicole Miller, Kobi Halperin, Jean Shafiroff, Alex Hamer, Julia HaartCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
Jean Shafiroff and Hunt Slonem posing together
Jean Shafiroff, Hunt SlonemCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
Three guests posing together indoors
Julia Haart, Maryanne Grisz, Nicole MillerCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
Three guests holding French flags at the table
CeCe Black, Ruth Miller, Ann Van NessCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
Five guests posing together at the luncheon
Vanessa Noel, Jean Shafiroff, Victor de Souza, Valerie Steele, Hunt SlonemCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge
Three guests seated together at the table
Monica Elias, Nicole Salmasi, Kobi HalperinCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

Who Was There

Notable attendees included Jean Shafiroff, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, and fashion designers Nicole Miller, Kobi Halpern, Malan Breton, Victor de Souza, and Kokin. Hunt Slonem, Valerie Steele, Vanessa Noel, Carolyn Maloney, Rebecca Seawright, Susan Gutfreund, Ruth La Ferla, Suzan Kremer, Alex Hamer, and Margo Langenberg were also in attendance.

Meg McCartney in a pale blue dress
Jean Shafiroff and designer Malan Breton posing together
Two guests posing together

A Leading Lady of Philanthropy

Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, television host, and writer, and the author of "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give." She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and chairs eight to ten charity galas each year, in addition to hosting and underwriting large parties in her homes for various nonprofits. Her philanthropic focus spans women's rights, the rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. She hosts her own television program, Successful Philanthropy, and frequently appears on television, in podcasts, and in the press discussing fashion and philanthropy.

Jean Shafiroff in a red floral dress at a bar
Jean ShafiroffCredits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Shafiroff served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and is now one of its honorary trustees. She has been honored numerous times by charitable organizations for her work and is widely regarded as among the leading ladies of philanthropy.

Jean Shafiroff in a floral dress beside Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia
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