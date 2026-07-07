Marina St Barth Celebrates Muse Jean Shafiroff at Its New Southampton Boutique

Marina St Barth hosted a reception at its new Southampton boutique at 54 Jobs Lane celebrating Jean Shafiroff, the brand's muse and cover star of the latest edition of The Hamptons Edit.
The event marked the resortwear brand's 20th anniversary and its arrival on Jobs Lane.
Marina St Barth operates boutiques in Palm Beach, Naples, and Southampton alongside its online store.
Shafiroff, a philanthropist, author, and television host, serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations.
Marina St Barth celebrated its 20th anniversary and its new Southampton boutique with a reception on Jobs Lane honoring Jean Shafiroff, the philanthropist, television host, and author who serves as the brand's muse and appears on the cover of the latest edition of The Hamptons Edit.
The summer afternoon gathering brought together Hamptons society, resort-inspired fashion, and the spirit of giving in the brand's newest address at 54 Jobs Lane. The boutique carries Marina St Barth's signature mix of resortwear, accessories, gifts, and global luxury style, and it has quickly become a natural stop for women seeking refined summer fashion with an effortless vacation sensibility.
The Southampton opening caps a milestone year for the label founded by Marina Cocher Bergés, which has spent two decades translating the ease of St. Barthélemy into wardrobes for Palm Beach, Naples, and the Hamptons. For a brand built on the rhythm of the resort calendar, arriving on Jobs Lane in its anniversary summer put the milestone where its customer already spends the season.
Atmosphere images from the afternoon show what the brand does best: racks of island prints, woven bags, and easy silhouettes arranged like a vacation waiting to be packed.
Shafiroff is a fixture of the East End's philanthropic circuit and a longtime supporter of causes based in New York, Palm Beach, and the East End of Long Island. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations, among them the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Global Strays, along with the honorary board of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
She is also the author of “Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give” and the host and producer of the television show of the same name. Her causes range from women's rights and underserved populations to health care and animal welfare, and she chairs as many as ten charity galas each year.
Her advisory roles extend to the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and Ballet Palm Beach, and after 28 years on the board of the Jewish Board she now serves as one of its honorary trustees. That reach, from Manhattan to Worth Avenue to the East End, mirrors the geography of the brand that calls her its muse. For Marina St Barth, the muse relationship reads less as campaign than as kinship: Shafiroff's calendar runs through the same three resort communities where the brand keeps its addresses.
The brand operates boutiques at 313 Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, 1183 Third Street South in Naples, and 54 Jobs Lane in Southampton, alongside its online store. Each location pairs pieces from global designers with the house's own label, built for the customer who moves between resort communities and expects her wardrobe to keep up. The through line is the one the brand started with 20 years ago: clothes that carry the spirit of the islands and ask nothing of the wearer but a destination. The full range is also available online at marina-stbarth.com.
Twenty years in, Marina St Barth has built something more durable than a resort trend: a shorthand for how a certain kind of traveler dresses from Worth Avenue to Jobs Lane. Marking the anniversary by honoring the muse who embodies that ethos, in the season the Hamptons dresses for, was the natural choice. The Hamptons Edit cover completes the circle: the brand's muse, photographed in its world, on the season's reading table.
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