Marina St Barth Celebrates Muse Jean Shafiroff at Its New Southampton Boutique

Her advisory roles extend to the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and Ballet Palm Beach, and after 28 years on the board of the Jewish Board she now serves as one of its honorary trustees. That reach, from Manhattan to Worth Avenue to the East End, mirrors the geography of the brand that calls her its muse. For Marina St Barth, the muse relationship reads less as campaign than as kinship: Shafiroff's calendar runs through the same three resort communities where the brand keeps its addresses.