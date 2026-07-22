One Art Space Brings Shepard Fairey, Al Diaz, and Chuck Connelly to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair

One Art Space presented a three-artist showcase, Shepard Fairey, Al Diaz, and Chuck Connelly, at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair, selling out all Shepard Fairey works on view.
The exhibition, titled "From OBEY to SAMO," was curated by One Art Space co-owner MaryAnn Giella McCulloh.
Fairey is known for the OBEY movement and the Barack Obama "Hope" poster; Diaz co-created SAMO with Jean-Michel Basquiat; Connelly is a Neo-Expressionist painter from the 1980s New York art world.
One Art Space, founded in 2011 at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, is led by co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung.
One Art Space was a featured exhibitor at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair, presenting a curated showcase led by internationally recognized artist Shepard Fairey, whose art recently appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, alongside works by Al Diaz and Chuck Connelly at the Southampton Fairgrounds. The fair, one of the major art events on the Hamptons summer calendar, brought together galleries, collectors, and artists for four days of modern and contemporary art in Southampton, and resulted in the sale of nearly all of the works on display at the gallery's booth, including a complete sellout of the Shepard Fairey pieces.
Curated by One Art Space's MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, the presentation, titled "From OBEY to SAMO," framed three artists through the language of street art and urban visual culture: Fairey as the future-facing force, Diaz as the living present, and Connelly as a bridge to the expressive past. Fairey, best known for the OBEY campaign and the Barack Obama "Hope" image, anchors the presentation with graphic impact and political resonance. Diaz brings the presentation into the present through his legacy as a pioneering New York street artist and co-creator, with Jean-Michel Basquiat, of the SAMO project, and through his current text-driven work transforming New York City "Wet Paint" signs into socially reflective installations. Connelly completes the trio with a Neo-Expressionist sensibility, restless gesture, and psychological charge that counterpoints Fairey's graphic precision and Diaz's verbal immediacy.
"One Art Space continues to support my work by having a showcase of pieces available and on view at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair. I aim to draw people in with the beauty of an image and leave them with a deeper message, and all of the works presented are a great example of that philosophy."
Artist Shepard Fairey
"One Art Space has always believed in showing artists whose work carries a point of view. For Hamptons Fine Art Fair, we wanted to bring together three artists who each changed the conversation in a different way. Shepard Fairey brings a global visual language; Al Diaz brings the living DNA of New York street culture and Chuck Connelly brings the raw power of painting as resistance. Together, they tell a story about where street art came from, where it stands now and where it is going."
MaryAnn Giella McCulloh
Notable attendees at the opening-night VIP reception included MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Carmen D'Alessio, Donna Rubin, Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Ashley Medici, Rick Friedman, and Cindy Lou Wakefield.
One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has served as a venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years, led by co-owners and gallerists MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung. Located at 23 Warren Street, the gallery occupies a ground-level space with a glass facade. McCulloh's background in creativity traces to her father, Joe Giella, a Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee whose artwork appeared on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release, The Green Lantern and The Flash. The gallery's programming has included Al Diaz, Shepard Fairey, abstract painter Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of works by Purvis Young, building on more than a decade of exhibitions supporting women artists. Previous exhibitions have drawn celebrity attendees including Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.
The Hamptons Fine Art Fair is staged in a 70,000-square-foot pavilion complex on 17 acres at the Southampton Fairgrounds. Led by Executive Director Rick Friedman, the fair is positioned as more than a commercial art show, serving as a major summer destination for collectors, galleries, artists, and cultural tastemakers.
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