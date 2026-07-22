One Art Space Brings Shepard Fairey, Al Diaz, and Chuck Connelly to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Curated by One Art Space's MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, the presentation, titled "From OBEY to SAMO," framed three artists through the language of street art and urban visual culture: Fairey as the future-facing force, Diaz as the living present, and Connelly as a bridge to the expressive past. Fairey, best known for the OBEY campaign and the Barack Obama "Hope" image, anchors the presentation with graphic impact and political resonance. Diaz brings the presentation into the present through his legacy as a pioneering New York street artist and co-creator, with Jean-Michel Basquiat, of the SAMO project, and through his current text-driven work transforming New York City "Wet Paint" signs into socially reflective installations. Connelly completes the trio with a Neo-Expressionist sensibility, restless gesture, and psychological charge that counterpoints Fairey's graphic precision and Diaz's verbal immediacy.