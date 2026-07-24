The Berkshires Marks America250 With a Summer of Expression, Speech, and Movement

1Berkshire is marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a summer program organized around freedom of expression, speech, movement, and celebration.
Cultural highlights include American Stories: From Revolution to Rockwell at the Norman Rockwell Museum, 50 Years of PUNK and Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend at MASS MoCA, and An Exquisite Eye at the Clark Art Institute.
Historic sites tied to freedom of speech include the Ashley House in Sheffield, where Elizabeth "Mum Bett" Freeman won her freedom in 1781, and Chesterwood, home of sculptor Daniel Chester French.
Outdoor destinations include Monument Mountain, known as Peeskawso Peak and held sacred by the Mohican people, and Mount Greylock, the highest peak in Massachusetts.
As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Berkshires is positioning itself as more than a history lesson. This summer, 1Berkshire is inviting visitors to experience the region's foundational freedoms today, through culture, conversation, and the open road.
In the Berkshires, freedom of expression is a tangible force felt across the region's galleries and installations. At the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, American Stories: From Revolution to Rockwell uses iconic imagery to explore the evolving American narrative, while at MASS MoCA in North Adams, the same spirit takes large-scale form with a summer 2026 calendar featuring 50 Years of PUNK and the avant-garde energy of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend. In Williamstown, the Clark Art Institute offers a quieter blend of contemplation and creativity, where visitors can explore An Exquisite Eye and the outdoor paths of the Giorgio Griffa: Paths in the Forest exhibition. The Berkshire Museum reopens with its summer 2026 exhibition running from June through August.
The Berkshires' own W.E.B. Du Bois represents another pillar of freedom of expression. His legacy lives on at the monument unveiled last summer in downtown Great Barrington, and visitors can extend the exploration with a stop at the site of his boyhood home, part of the Upper Housatonic Valley African American Heritage Trail.
The Berkshires' stages and historic homes function as forums where history and modern voices meet. Freedom of speech has deep roots here with Elizabeth "Mum Bett" Freeman, who was enslaved at the Ashley House in Sheffield and used the ideals of the American Revolution to win her freedom in 1781, a testament to the power of the individual voice to reshape the nation's conscience. Chesterwood invites visitors to examine liberty and sacrifice through the lens of Daniel Chester French's Minute Man, and history comes to life at Arrowhead, Herman Melville's home, where guests can experience The Musick of New England's Revolution on July 8th.
The Bidwell House hosts ongoing talks, including the July 18th program The Web They Wove: Women & Their Wardrobes during New England's Revolution, while also inviting the public to reconsider history through Indigenous perspectives on colonial-era conflicts. Performance takes center stage at the Adams Theater, featuring the spoken word and music performance Different Ships, Same Boat on June 13th, and the Bushnell-Sage Library hosts the Revolutionary Sheffield: Crossroads of American Liberty lecture series, connecting the quiet rebellions of the past to the civic courage of the present.
Independence, in the Berkshires, is also found in exploring the horizon. Hikers can climb to the summit of Monument Mountain, known as Peeskawso Peak and held sacred by the Mohican people, where trails connect visitors to an Indigenous history that predates the literary figures who found inspiration on its slopes. Nearby, Mount Greylock State Reservation marks the highest peak in Massachusetts, looking out across ninety miles of open air; visitors can pair the view with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Greylock Glen Center, situated at the mountain's base.
Jacob's Pillow, the longest-running international dance festival in America and a birthplace for modern dance, continues its own tradition of movement this summer with performances from Ballet Hispanico, Martha Graham Dance Company, Kia and the Key Company, and New York Theatre Ballet.
For a Fourth of July weekend escape, the Clark Art Institute offers tours of its permanent collection, and Tanglewood hosts the Boston Symphony Orchestra July 24th through 26th. Chesterwood's Minute Man exhibition rounds out the itinerary, and a full list of local parades, fireworks, and festivals is available at berkshires.org/summer-events.
The Berkshires250 milestone is framed as more than a ceremony, it is meant as a lived experience of freedom in a region known for creativity and natural beauty. Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires pairs mountain recreation with world-class culture, entertainment, and a deeply rooted food culture across its picturesque towns. The full calendar of Berkshires250 events is available at berkshires.org/berkshires250.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.