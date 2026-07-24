The Berkshires Marks America250 With a Summer of Expression, Speech, and Movement

In the Berkshires, freedom of expression is a tangible force felt across the region's galleries and installations. At the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, American Stories: From Revolution to Rockwell uses iconic imagery to explore the evolving American narrative, while at MASS MoCA in North Adams, the same spirit takes large-scale form with a summer 2026 calendar featuring 50 Years of PUNK and the avant-garde energy of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend. In Williamstown, the Clark Art Institute offers a quieter blend of contemplation and creativity, where visitors can explore An Exquisite Eye and the outdoor paths of the Giorgio Griffa: Paths in the Forest exhibition. The Berkshire Museum reopens with its summer 2026 exhibition running from June through August.