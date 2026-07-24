Don Hershman's "= OUT OF LINE =" Traces Two Decades of a Single Visual Language at One Art Space

Don Hershman's solo exhibition "= OUT OF LINE =" opens Thursday, October 1, 2026, at One Art Space in Tribeca.
The show unites four distinct bodies of work: The Art of Code Switching (2023), I Am a Barn (2024), Urban Abstraction (2025), and Still/Still (2025).
Hershman is a nationally recognized podiatric surgeon who has painted since the early 1990s, exhibiting nationally and internationally including the de Young Open in San Francisco.
One Art Space, led by co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, has operated in Tribeca since 2011 and has hosted Shepard Fairey, Al Diaz, and Chuck Connelly.
Artist Don Hershman will present "= OUT OF LINE =," a solo exhibition opening Thursday, October 1, 2026, at One Art Space in Tribeca. Curated from four distinct bodies of work, the exhibition brings together paintings from The Art of Code Switching (2023), I Am a Barn (2024), Urban Abstraction (2025), and Still/Still (2025) to reveal the evolution of a singular visual language centered on the line. Across barns, city surfaces, still lifes, and portraiture, Hershman uses repeated and overlapping lines to build color, rhythm, atmosphere, and emotional resonance.
Hershman's path to "= OUT OF LINE =" begins with structure. In I Am a Barn (2024), the weathered planks, beams, and architectural surfaces of rural barns offered a foundation for his developing visual vocabulary, transforming agricultural buildings into meditations on resilience, shelter, and memory while establishing the repeated linear marks that would become central to his practice. From there, Urban Abstraction (2025) moved the language into the city, where cropped fragments of walls, garage doors, pavement, and graffiti became studies in rhythm, tension, and layered surface.
In Still/Still (2025), Hershman turned to everyday objects, using line and color to transform familiar forms into quieter, more meditative compositions. His most recent chapter, The Art of Code Switching (2023), brings that same language to portraiture, applying line to the human figure to explore identity, visibility, and perception. Taken together, "= OUT OF LINE =" is not just a retrospective, but a journey of artistic continuity: the story of an artist who has refined one formal element into a broad and expressive language capable of carrying architecture, memory, environment, and human experience.
Don Hershman is a San Francisco-based artist who lives a dual life, balancing the concrete position of medicine with the expressive freedom of painting. As a nationally recognized podiatric surgeon, he is known for his innovation, structural focus, and meticulous attention to detail, qualities that inform his artistic practice, where the confidence to make decisive marks and navigate complex visual relationships mirrors the demands of surgery. Working from photographs, Hershman transforms initial drawings through multiple layers of line and color, creating compositions that exist between representation and abstraction.
Born and educated in Brooklyn and Queens, Hershman credits museum visits through New York City's public schools and the encouragement of his parents for inspiring a lifelong commitment to art. Early encounters with the work of Matisse, Picasso, and Klimt left a lasting impression, fueling a drawing practice that continued throughout his medical career before he dedicated himself more fully to painting in the early 1990s. Since his first exhibition in San Francisco in 1992, he has continuously evolved his practice as a painter, exhibiting nationally and internationally, including the de Young Open in San Francisco and solo exhibitions in New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Provincetown. His paintings are held in private collections throughout the United States and abroad.
One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a venue for museum-caliber and emerging artists for 16 years, led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills. Located at 23 Warren Street, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass facade. McCulloh's background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release, The Green Lantern and The Flash. The gallery's programming has recently included Chuck Connelly, Michael Fredo, Purvis Young, Al Diaz, Shepard Fairey, and Andrew Salgado, and has drawn celebrity attendees including Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.
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