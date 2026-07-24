Eric Yves Garcia and Maria Abous Bring Rodgers and Hart to Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea

Garcia, one of New York's most popular and award-winning singer-pianists, brings a cabaret veteran's command of timing, style, and musical storytelling to the evening. A recipient of the Margaret Whiting Award and a Bistro Award for singer-instrumentalist, he most recently won the Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation during its annual Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Mentored by Jean-Claude, the adopted son of Josephine Baker, Garcia was a longtime favorite at Chez Josephine, later enjoyed a two-year residency at The Pierre Hotel on Fifth Avenue, and performs afloat for the Silversea cruise line. He also brings music to young children and elders with memory loss at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan and works as a narrator and voice actor for Audible and other publishers.