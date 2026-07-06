Norm Lewis Opens the 2026 Hamptons Summer Songbook Season at LTV Studios

Three seasons in, the Songbook series has become the East End's answer for Broadway-caliber programming without the drive west: legendary material, interpreted up close, in a room built for listening. It also keeps the Hamptons' performance calendar tied to its philanthropic one, a fitting arrangement for LTV, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization whose founding family lends the evening's award its name. For an audience that could see any of these performers in Manhattan, the draw is the setting: talent of this caliber in a room this size, in the town where the audience already summers. The 2026 season runs through August 29 at LTV Studios in Wainscott; details at ltveh.org.