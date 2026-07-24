hiTechMODA Brings Its Global Runway to Tokyo, Blending International and Indigenous Design

hiTechMODA presented its latest international fashion production at the Hilton Tokyo Bay, following recent shows in New York, Paris, Milan, and Cannes.
The event opened with a designer exhibition and networking reception, followed by an international runway segment and a cultural segment centered on Indigenous and Native American design and performance.
International designers included Mitch Desunia of London, C. Lysias Designs and House of Willow of Canada, Cool Kimono Crafts and Yuna Style of Tokyo, and Altrn8tv and Nita Belle's Closet of the United States.
Founder and executive producer Pamela Privette said the Tokyo production was about fashion but also about connection, respect, innovation, and the shared language of creativity.
hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion show production company known for redefining the runway through diversity, sustainability, technology, and innovation, presented its latest international fashion production at the Hilton Tokyo Bay in Tokyo, Japan. Following recent showcases in New York, Paris, Milan, and Cannes, the Tokyo production continued the company's mission of creating a global platform where established designers, emerging talent, cultural creators, and underrepresented voices meet on a professionally produced runway.
The event opened with a designer exhibition and networking experience, giving guests the chance to meet participating designers, browse vendor displays, and connect with creative talent ahead of the runway presentation. The main hiTechMODA Fashion Showcase featured an international segment followed by a cultural segment.
The international segment included Mitch Desunia of London, C. Lysias Designs of Canada, Red Hummingbird Designs, Cool Kimono Crafts of Tokyo, House of Willow of Canada, Altrn8tv of the United States, Nita Belle's Closet of the United States, SCI PH of Canada, and Yuna Style of Tokyo. The cultural segment continued the evening's cross-cultural focus, with scheduled appearances and presentations from The Bebia Cho Company, Designs by Star Cherie, Bineshii Creations, Rebekah Jarvey, Tracey Toulouse, and Ally's Ribbons, alongside additional performers.
Designed as both a runway presentation and a cultural exchange, hiTechMODA Tokyo placed fashion in conversation with identity, heritage, craftsmanship, and international creativity. From contemporary ready-to-wear and concept-driven design to Indigenous and Native American storytelling, the event reflected the company's broader belief that the runway can function as a bridge between people, places, and creative traditions.
"hiTechMODA was created to open doors and expand the definition of who belongs on the runway. Tokyo gives us a remarkable opportunity to bring designers and cultural voices together in one of the world's most dynamic fashion cities. This production is about fashion, but it is also about connection, respect, innovation and the shared language of creativity."
Pamela Privette, founder and executive producer of hiTechMODA
hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels the opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA has set a new standard for modern fashion showcases.
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