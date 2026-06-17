hiTechMODA Brings International Designers to Cannes Runway

hiTechMODA staged a fashion presentation at the historic Carlton Cannes during Cannes Film Festival week.
The runway featured international designers Divine Silk, House of Zora, Marc Defang, House of Anastasia, and Zaggaro.
Charles Madelaine Champagne served as the event’s sponsor.
The Cannes show is part of hiTechMODA’s 2026 global season, with dates in Tokyo, New York, Milan, and Paris.
hiTechMODA brought its global runway platform to the French Riviera with a fashion presentation in Cannes, France, staged during one of the world’s most watched cultural moments for film, fashion, and international style.
The presentation took place at the historic Carlton Cannes, a Belle Époque landmark on the Croisette long associated with cinema, glamour, and red carpet history. Against that backdrop, hiTechMODA presented an international lineup featuring Divine Silk, House of Zora, Marc Defang, House of Anastasia, and Zaggaro, with Charles Madelaine Champagne serving as sponsor.
The Cannes event was positioned by hiTechMODA as part of its expanding international season, continuing the platform’s work to connect designers, models, and creatives with major fashion audiences around the world. The evening blended runway presentation, luxury hospitality, and Riviera atmosphere, offering designers a stage in the same city where global media, celebrities, tastemakers, and cultural leaders gather each year during Cannes Film Festival week.
The lineup placed emerging and established creative voices in a setting defined by Mediterranean elegance and global visibility, with looks from Divine Silk, House of Zora, Marc Defang, House of Anastasia, and Zaggaro. Known for producing runway experiences that emphasize diversity, innovation, and global access, hiTechMODA continues to build a platform where designers can be seen within polished, professionally produced environments.House of Zora presents a dramatic red couture look on the Cannes runway.
Model showcases a red House of Zora couture design with geometric accents
For hiTechMODA, the Cannes presentation marked another step in its international growth, extending the company’s footprint beyond New York across fashion capitals and cultural destinations. The brand’s 2026 global calendar includes additional showcases in Tokyo on June 19, New York on September 11 and 12, Milan on September 26, and Paris on October 3.
hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, the company aims to set a new standard for modern fashion showcases.
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