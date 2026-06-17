hiTechMODA Brings International Designers to Cannes Runway

The lineup placed emerging and established creative voices in a setting defined by Mediterranean elegance and global visibility, with looks from Divine Silk, House of Zora, Marc Defang, House of Anastasia, and Zaggaro. Known for producing runway experiences that emphasize diversity, innovation, and global access, hiTechMODA continues to build a platform where designers can be seen within polished, professionally produced environments.House of Zora presents a dramatic red couture look on the Cannes runway.

Model showcases a red House of Zora couture design with geometric accents