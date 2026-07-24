SOFO's 37th Annual Summer Gala Honors Fabien Cousteau, Bernadette Castro, and Jean Shafiroff in Bridgehampton

SOFO's 37th Annual Summer Gala, themed "Celebrate the Power of Our Natural World," honored Fabien Cousteau, Bernadette Castro, Louise and Stephen Pesce, and Jean Shafiroff.
The Bridgehampton benefit supports SOFO's environmental education, conservation initiatives, and community outreach programming.
The evening included a VIP cocktail reception, dinner, honoree presentations, and a live auction led by Angela LaGreca.
Gala sponsors included National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, Hampton Coffee Company, and the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance by Rand Luxury; media sponsors included Dan's Papers and Hamptons Magazine.
The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, known as SOFO, held its 37th Annual Summer Gala Benefit at the museum in Bridgehampton, themed "Celebrate the Power of Our Natural World: Protecting Our Planet's Living Waters & Lands." The gala supported SOFO's environmental education, museum programming, conservation initiatives, and community outreach, bringing together conservation leaders, philanthropists, civic supporters, and Hamptons guests for one of the East End's signature summer benefits.
The 2026 honorees were Fabien Cousteau, aquanaut, ocean conservationist, and documentary filmmaker; Bernadette Castro, civic leader and environmental advocate; Louise and Stephen Pesce, longtime supporters of conservation and community initiatives; and Jean Shafiroff, advocate, philanthropist, and humanitarian.
The evening began with a VIP cocktail reception featuring a tasting menu from acclaimed chefs, restaurants, and beverage sponsors, followed by dinner, presentations to the honorees, a live auction led by special guest auctioneer Angela LaGreca, and dancing.
Notable attendees at the reception included Andy Sabin, Fabien Cousteau, Bernadette Castro, Louise and Stephen Pesce, Jean Shafiroff, Diane Aceti, Angela LaGreca, Jill Zarin, Bradford Rand, John Catsimatidis, Susan Rockefeller, Tommy John Schiavoni, Erica Noble and Ray Iwanowski, Kim and Greg Lippmann, Michael Ulica, Carl Safina, Barbara and Stan Arkin, Jesse Matsouka, Jessica Matsouka, Barbara and Steve Grapstein, Felicitas and Peer Kohl, and Ada Samuelsson. The gala host committee included Erica Noble and Ray Iwanowski, Kim and Greg Lippmann, Mark Masone, Mirella Cameron-Riley, Susan and David Rockefeller, Samriti and Scott Seltzer, and Lisa Tamburini.
Participating restaurants and purveyors included Amagansett Wines & Spirits, Bell & Anchor, Channing Daughters Winery, East Hampton Grill, Events by Peter Ambrose, Golden Pear Cafe, Hampton Coffee Company, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Gin & Vodka, Kidd Squid Brewing Co., LALO Tequila, LDV at the Maidstone, Lobster Roll/LUNCH, Michael Cinque, Page Sag Harbor, Sen, Shellworks, Shippy's, Springs Tavern & Grill, Talkhouse Encore, The Palm Restaurant, and Wolffer Estate Vineyard.
Gala sponsors included the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance by Rand Luxury, which provided an Aston Martin on display from Aston Martin of Long Island, along with Decco by Party Up Productions, DG Creative Media, Dylan's Candy Bar, Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Hampton Coffee Company, National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions, Russell Mittermeier, Carl Safina & The Safina Center, Something Different Party Rental, Summerhill Landscape, and Whitmores. Media sponsors included Dan's Papers, Hamptons Magazine, The Express News Group, and James Lane Post.
The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center is a family-friendly natural history museum in Bridgehampton dedicated to exploration, discovery, environmental education, and conservation. Through museum exhibits, programs, field walks, marine education, citizen science, and community initiatives, SOFO helps children, families, and adults better understand and protect the natural world of the East End and beyond.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.