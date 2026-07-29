Inside the Dominican Republic's Bid to Build a Caribbean Spaceport

Florida-based Launch on Demand, through its development arm LOD Holdings, signed an agreement with the Dominican government in March 2026 to build the country's first commercial spaceport near Oviedo, in Pedernales province.
The developer values the project at more than 600 million dollars in private investment, with a first satellite or rocket launch targeted before May 2028.
The master plan pairs launch infrastructure with a 200-megawatt energy hub, a desalination plant, and acoustic mitigation systems for the surrounding ecosystem.
Job projections vary widely: government and institutional sources cite roughly 4,000 to 5,000 positions, while the developer has cited far higher figures that remain unverified.
The Dominican Republic is preparing to enter the global space economy. In March 2026, the government signed an agreement with Launch on Demand, a Florida-based firm that, through its development arm LOD Holdings, plans to build the country's first commercial spaceport near the municipality of Oviedo in the province of Pedernales. The developer values the project at more than 600 million dollars in private investment and has said it will not require public funds. According to the master plan, the site would combine launch infrastructure with a 200-megawatt energy hub, a desalination plant, and acoustic mitigation systems, with a first satellite or rocket launch targeted before May 2028. Backers frame the spaceport as a way to diversify an economy long defined by tourism and to keep Dominican technical talent at home. The proposal has drawn international attention and questions in equal measure, from its job forecasts to its footprint in one of the country's most ecologically sensitive regions.
The project centers on a site near the Oviedo-Enriquillo highway, roughly 6 kilometers from the town of Oviedo and close to the newly developed Cabo Rojo airport and port. Launch on Demand has described a master plan that scales over time, with capacity for multiple launch pads and integrated mission systems.
The plan extends well beyond a launchpad. It includes a 200-megawatt integrated energy hub to power operations in a remote region, a desalination plant for water supply, and advanced acoustic mitigation systems intended to limit the impact of launches on nearby ecosystems. The company is also working toward a regulatory framework for Dominican space activity, coordinating with national civil aviation authorities to establish rules the country does not yet have.
Location: A site near the Oviedo-Enriquillo highway, roughly 6 kilometers from the town of Oviedo in Pedernales province, close to the Cabo Rojo airport and port. The draft submission described the launch footprint as approximately 2 million square meters, about 494 acres; the developer has separately described more than 500 acres for scalable launch infrastructure within a broader easement area of about 2,600 acres.
Developer: Launch on Demand, operating through LOD Holdings, a Florida-based firm specializing in launch licensing, regulatory support, and space infrastructure.
Investment: More than 600 million dollars in private capital, which the developer says will not draw on public funds.
Infrastructure: A 200-megawatt integrated energy hub, a desalination plant, and acoustic mitigation systems, alongside the launch facilities.
Regulatory framework: Launch on Demand is coordinating with Dominican civil aviation authorities to establish the country's first space regulatory framework.
Timeline: A first satellite or rocket launch is targeted before May 2028, according to the developer.
Economic impact: Government and institutional sources cite roughly 4,000 to 5,000 jobs. The developer has cited substantially higher figures, including a claim of up to 25,000 high-salary aerospace and technology jobs, which RESIDENT has not been able to independently verify.
The proposed site sits in one of the Dominican Republic's most remote and least-developed regions. Pedernales lies near the Haitian border and has historically remained outside the country's primary tourism and business corridors.
That has begun to change. Over the past several years, the Dominican government has invested in transforming Pedernales into a new tourism destination centered on resorts, infrastructure, and sustainable development. The spaceport adds an industrial and technological layer to that effort.
Supporters point to Oviedo's low population density, available land, and coastal geography as advantages for aerospace operations. They also note that locations closer to the equator can improve efficiency for certain orbital launches, since rockets gain a boost from the Earth's rotational speed. For Dominican leaders, the project offers a chance to define the country as more than a tourism destination.
Space has shifted from a government monopoly to a competitive commercial market of private launch companies, satellite manufacturers, telecommunications firms, and data providers. The rapid build-out of low-Earth-orbit satellite networks has increased demand for launch capacity worldwide, opening room for new entrants.
Advocates believe the Caribbean's position near the equator could become a genuine asset. Launches conducted closer to the equator benefit from the Earth's rotational speed, which can reduce fuel requirements for some missions. The Dominican Republic would not immediately rival established launch sites in the United States or Europe, but supporters envision a specialized role serving commercial satellite operators and emerging aerospace companies.
If it succeeds, the project could position the country as a regional hub for aerospace services and attract international partnerships that reach beyond tourism.
The clearest argument for the project is economic diversification. Tourism remains one of the Dominican Republic's most important industries, but officials have pressed for higher-value sectors that generate skilled employment. Aerospace work draws on engineers, software specialists, logistics professionals, environmental scientists, and construction and technical staff.
The plan reaches past launch facilities into energy systems, water management, transportation, and communications networks. Dominican institutions, including the Instituto Tecnologico de Santo Domingo, have begun examining the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics training the project would demand.
For younger Dominicans weighing careers in advanced industries, the spaceport presents a path that once required leaving the country. The prospect of a domestic aerospace ecosystem marks a real shift in how the nation approaches economic development.
Luxury real estate tends to follow major infrastructure, and Pedernales may prove no exception. The region is already being reshaped by tourism initiatives aimed at travelers seeking alternatives to more established Caribbean destinations, and a high-profile aerospace project would raise its global profile further.
Technology hubs have historically attracted highly compensated professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, and executives, who in turn create demand for residential communities, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities. It is early, and the full impact is unknown, but the convergence of tourism, infrastructure, and technology investment gives luxury developers reason to watch the area closely over the next decade.
Pedernales is home to lagoons, protected natural areas, and wildlife habitats that residents and conservation groups consider worth defending. A project of this scale inevitably faces scrutiny over land use, environmental impact, and community engagement.
Critics have pressed for transparency and comprehensive environmental studies before major construction begins. Supporters counter that modern aerospace facilities operate under strict environmental regulations and that newer technology can reduce operational impacts compared with earlier launch infrastructure.
The tension reflects a broader challenge for fast-developing destinations: balancing economic opportunity against environmental preservation. For the Dominican Republic, holding that balance may matter as much as the engineering and financing, particularly as sustainability weighs more heavily with investors and travelers.
Launch on Demand was founded by Burton Catledge, who serves as the company's chief executive. He brings experience in launch operations, acquisition, strategy, finance, and orbital safety, and previously held senior roles across U.S. military space organizations.
Catledge commanded the U.S. Air Force's 45th Operations Group, part of what was then the 45th Space Wing, with operations spanning Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and Kennedy Space Center. The 45th Space Wing was redesignated Space Launch Delta 45 in May 2021, when the unit moved under the U.S. Space Force. Catledge's background spans both the U.S. Eastern and Western Ranges, the corridors through which much of American spaceflight has historically been managed.
Whether the Oviedo spaceport becomes a working aerospace hub or remains an ambitious plan, it has already changed the conversation about the Dominican Republic's economic future. The proposal challenges assumptions about a region defined by tourism and underscores the growing weight of technology and diversification.
The timing is notable. Private investment, commercial spaceflight, and international competition are reshaping the aerospace sector at a fast pace. If construction proceeds and launches eventually follow, the Dominican Republic could find itself at the start of an entirely new Caribbean industry, looking not across the ocean but well beyond it.
LOD Holdings — Welcome to the Dominican Republic (developer announcement) —
Launch on Demand — official company site —
DR1 — Presidency announces backing of US$600 Million Spaceport in Pedernales —
El Inmobiliario — What the US$600 million Pedernales space project includes —
Instituto Tecnologico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) — The Pedernales spaceport will require professionals from various fields —
SpaceNews — Dominican Republic considering its own commercial spaceport —
U.S. Space Force / Patrick Space Force Base — 45th Space Wing redesignated Space Launch Delta 45 (May 2021) —
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