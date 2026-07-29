Inside the Dominican Republic's Bid to Build a Caribbean Spaceport

The Dominican Republic is preparing to enter the global space economy. In March 2026, the government signed an agreement with Launch on Demand, a Florida-based firm that, through its development arm LOD Holdings, plans to build the country's first commercial spaceport near the municipality of Oviedo in the province of Pedernales. The developer values the project at more than 600 million dollars in private investment and has said it will not require public funds. According to the master plan, the site would combine launch infrastructure with a 200-megawatt energy hub, a desalination plant, and acoustic mitigation systems, with a first satellite or rocket launch targeted before May 2028. Backers frame the spaceport as a way to diversify an economy long defined by tourism and to keep Dominican technical talent at home. The proposal has drawn international attention and questions in equal measure, from its job forecasts to its footprint in one of the country's most ecologically sensitive regions.