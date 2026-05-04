Casa de Campo Unveils Inaugural Fashion Week, Positioning Caribbean as Global Style Destination

Casa de Campo launches inaugural Fashion Week June 4-8, 2026, establishing the Dominican Republic as a premier Caribbean hub for luxury fashion, art, and wellness.
Dayanara Torres, former Miss Universe 1993 and Puerto Rican actress and singer, serves as brand ambassador.
The four-day program features runways with Dominican designers Giannina Azar and Jenny Polanco, international names including Custo Barcelona (special guest finale), wellness seminars, art exhibitions, and designer trunk shows.
Three-day all-inclusive packages and individual runway tickets available through Uepa Tickets.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the 7,000-acre luxury destination in La Romana, Dominican Republic, is establishing itself as a fashion capital with the launch of its inaugural Casa de Campo Fashion Week. Running from June 4 through June 8, the four-day event positions the Caribbean property as a nexus of international luxury, design, and wellness, drawing attendees from across the United States, Europe, and Latin America.
The event signals a deliberate expansion beyond Casa de Campo's core resort offerings, which include championship golf courses, a 250-slip marina, polo facilities, and Altos de Chávón, the property's 16th-century Mediterranean-style artisan village. For the resort's parent company, the fashion week represents a strategic move to elevate the property's cultural relevance among the affluent, design-conscious clientele that drives luxury travel decisions.
Dayanara Torres, the former Miss Universe who captured the 1993 crown at age 18 and built an international career as an actress, television personality, and cultural ambassador, serves as the official brand ambassador for the inaugural fashion week. Her involvement anchors the event with a recognized public figure whose personal brand aligns with the resort's positioning as a destination for discerning, culturally engaged travelers.
Torres has maintained a sustained presence in luxury and lifestyle sectors, serving previously as a brand ambassador for corporations including L'Oréal, Vidal Sassoon, Ray-Ban, and others. Her recent advocacy work in health and wellness, including partnerships with the Melanoma Research Foundation, aligns with the fashion week's broader wellness programming.
The decision to position Torres as the face of Casa de Campo Fashion Week signals that the event views fashion not as a standalone commercial category, but as one element within a larger ecosystem of lifestyle, health, and cultural capital that contemporary luxury audiences expect.
The designer roster spans multiple geographies and design philosophies, anchored by Dominican talent. The nation's most celebrated fashion names are represented: Giannina Azar and the house of Jenny Polanco, alongside Dominican designers Maylé Vásquez, Gaby Alvarez, José Cristian Lagares, Rafael Rivero, and Anna Redman Pablo.
The international contingent reflects deliberate geographic reach. From the United States, the event features Luis Antonio from Puerto Rico, Fausto Altamirano of Baccio Couture (based in Doral, Miami), and Berny Martin of LeCatou (Indianapolis). From Spain, the curatorial team has selected haute couture duo The 2nd Skin Co., with world-renowned designer Custo Barcelona appearing as a special guest for the event's grand finale.
According to the Casa de Campo announcement, each designer will present approximately 15 looks, creating what organizers describe as a dynamic runway experience that highlights innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural influence. The curated mix underscores a shift in how luxury hospitality venues now leverage fashion weeks as cultural differentiators rather than ancillary activations.
Custo Barcelona, the Barcelona-founded brand known for vibrant, eclectic designs built on abstract graphics and bold color palettes, represents an established presence in international fashion weeks and runway circuits. The designer's selection as special guest reinforces that Casa de Campo is directing its curatorial eye toward established, credentialed design voices.
The structure of Casa de Campo Fashion Week departs from traditional runway event models by weaving wellness and educational programming throughout the four days. Organizers have designed the schedule to include daily yoga and pilates sessions, seminar tracks featuring keynote designers and Dayanara Torres, and specialized workshops led by celebrity hair and makeup artists, skincare experts, and anti-aging medical practitioners.
On Thursday, June 4, the event opens with a welcome cocktail reception and the opening of photographer Jesús Cordero's art exhibition at Galería Chávón, followed by a private welcome dinner at Casa del Río for designers and international press.
Friday and Saturday feature parallel programming: morning wellness sessions, followed by afternoon designer talks and seminars at the Flamboyán Conference Center, with headline runway shows at the Marina Riverside Center each evening. Saturday concludes with a gala dinner and after-party at Minitas Beach Club Pool Deck, featuring live music, designer models, and fireworks.
Sunday, June 7, shifts focus to commerce and direct engagement: an exclusive pop-up shopping experience with all participating designers, offering trunk shows and a curated champagne brunch at Villa Opulenta, allowing attendees to purchase directly from collections and meet designers one-on-one.
Jason Kycek, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, explained the strategic vision in a statement to press. He emphasized that the resort is elevating the standard for fashion events in the Caribbean by creating an event never before seen in the region, one that combines top international and local designers with educational sessions from leading anti-aging and longevity doctors, celebrity makeup artists and hair stylists, skincare professionals, and health and wellness experts.
The resort is offering three-day all-inclusive packages for the full event experience. Local guests and travelers who prefer shorter engagement can purchase individual tickets for the runway shows and special activities through Uepa Tickets. This dual-tier pricing structure reflects an understanding that while the international luxury clientele may commit to three-day stays during the event week, Caribbean-based attendees represent a valuable secondary market.
The timing is deliberate. June sits between the conclusion of spring travel season and the beginning of summer peak, positioning Casa de Campo Fashion Week as a cultural draw that could expand the property's shoulder-season occupancy. The four-day duration allows for a manageable travel commitment for the HNW demographic, while the educational and wellness components position attendance as a form of cultural capital investment rather than purely fashion spectating.
Casa de Campo has invested in infrastructure to support the event: dedicated programming across multiple distinct venues on the 7,000-acre property, from the Marina Riverside Center to Galería Chávón to the resort's championship golf courses and seaside clubs. This geographic distribution reflects a deliberate choice to activate multiple facets of the property and create an immersive destination experience.
The resort's leadership views the fashion week as a cornerstone for a broader positioning strategy: establishing the Dominican Republic and Casa de Campo as an international hub for fashion, art, health, and wellness in the Caribbean.
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