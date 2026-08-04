Viceroy Los Cabos Will Reopen September 14 With Restored Water Mirrors and Two New Dining Concepts

The property has held a MICHELIN Key for two consecutive years and has ranked among Conde Nast Traveler's top three hotels in Western Mexico. Its 191 rooms, casitas and villas, a spa with ten treatment rooms, and five pools remain, and the new venues join existing outlets including Cielomar, the rooftop restaurant known for Mediterranean cooking and views of the Sea of Cortez, and Awacate, which celebrates Mexican flavors. The Los Cabos work arrives as Viceroy Hotels and Residences advances a broader brand evolution across its portfolio.