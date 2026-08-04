Viceroy Los Cabos Will Reopen September 14 With Restored Water Mirrors and Two New Dining Concepts

Viceroy Los Cabos reopens September 14, 2026 after a resort-wide renovation; reservations are open now for stays from that date.
The project restores the property's signature Water Mirrors and introduces a new arrival experience and lobby.
Two new culinary concepts debut: Nodo, an Italian market and all-day dining venue by Executive Chef Salvatore Molina, and Archaea, a hidden 24-seat speakeasy.
The nest-shaped Nido restaurant is reimagined with a sushi counter and expanded seating; Cielomar and Awacate continue.
Viceroy Los Cabos, the modernist resort set along the Sea of Cortez in San Jose del Cabo, will reopen on September 14, 2026 after a resort-wide renovation that restores its signature architecture and significantly expands its dining. Reservations are open now for stays beginning on that date.
The project reintroduces the property, designed by Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragones, as what the resort calls one of Mexico's leading design-led culinary and cultural destinations. It delivers a new arrival experience and lobby, reimagined versions of the restaurants Nido, Casero and Otro Bar, a restoration of the property's reflecting pools, and two entirely new concepts: an Italian market called Nodo and a hidden speakeasy called Archaea.
The refreshed entrance and lobby introduce a minimalist aesthetic inspired by the light, textures and landscape of Baja California Sur, intended to create a warmer welcome while preserving the purity of the original architecture.
At the center of the property, the Water Mirrors will be restored to Aragones' founding vision and original color concept. The shallow pools connect the resort's white volumes, reflect the changing sky and draw the Sea of Cortez horizon into the foreground, reinforcing the sense of calm and openness that has defined the guest experience since the resort opened.
The reimagining of Nido, the resort's nest-shaped restaurant and one of its most photographed spaces, is a defining element of the project. The renovation preserves the restaurant's woven form while adding an integrated bar, expanding seating from 54 to 80 guests, and introducing a dedicated sushi counter.
The result is designed to carry guests from breakfast and daytime dining through sushi, dinner and late-night cocktails, adding range without losing the intimacy and architecture that made the room a landmark.
The new concept anchoring the expanded dining is Nodo, Italian for node, conceived as a point where guests, local ingredients and culinary traditions meet. It brings together an Italian restaurant, a cafe, a gourmet market, and mixology and culinary programming. Mornings begin with espresso and pastries, afternoons shift to market-style dining and light Mediterranean fare, and evenings move into full restaurant service informed by Italian technique and the produce and seafood of Baja California Sur.
Nodo will be led by Executive Chef Salvatore Molina. "At Nodo, we want every meal to feel thoughtful and connected to its surroundings," Molina said. "We begin with the traditions and discipline of Italian cooking, then allow Baja's seafood and produce to shape the menu."
Archaea introduces an after-dark cocktail program to the resort. Named for the earth's most ancient microorganisms, the hidden bar has just 24 seats and specializes in artisanal gins, collectible and single-cask whiskies, limited editions and bespoke cocktails. There is no printed menu; each visit is shaped through conversation between the bartender and the guest, guided by whichever rare bottles are open that evening.
"Viceroy Los Cabos has always served as a highly distinctive way to discover Baja California Sur, shaped by bold architecture, thoughtful dining and a close connection to Mexican heritage. This transformation honors the spirit of the resort while creating new reasons for locals and visitors to return."
Gabriela Cordero, Hotel Manager of Viceroy Los Cabos.
The property has held a MICHELIN Key for two consecutive years and has ranked among Conde Nast Traveler's top three hotels in Western Mexico. Its 191 rooms, casitas and villas, a spa with ten treatment rooms, and five pools remain, and the new venues join existing outlets including Cielomar, the rooftop restaurant known for Mediterranean cooking and views of the Sea of Cortez, and Awacate, which celebrates Mexican flavors. The Los Cabos work arrives as Viceroy Hotels and Residences advances a broader brand evolution across its portfolio.
Viceroy Los Cabos reopens on September 14, 2026, with reservations open now for stays from that date. The resort sits in San Jose del Cabo, near the town's galleries, restaurants and historic center. More information is at viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/los-cabos.
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